AMC Theatres Launches Its Own Brand of Candies

Moviegoers can now buy AMC-branded candies at concession stands in the company’s theaters.

The new AMC Cinema Sweets line is available at all AMC theater locations across the United States, AMC Theatres said in a Wednesday (Dec. 20) press release.

“We spent the last year in research and development ensuring that AMC Cinema Sweets, carrying the AMC name, are candies we are proud of, and just as important — really delicious snacks that our guests will enjoy and seek out when they come to the movies,” Hank Green, vice president of food and beverage at AMC, said in the release.

The product line is being launched with four varieties of chocolate candies, according to the release. Additional varieties will be rolled out in 2024.

The candies are designed to offer premium quality at a price point that is comparable to other candy brands, the release said.

This is the first time in the theatrical exhibitor’s 103-year history that it has offered its own branded line of candies, per the release.

The product launch follows several other projects announced by the company.

In August, AMC Theatres launched a new line of business when it acted as the theatrical distributor for a Taylor Swift concert film. In addition to exhibiting the film at its own theaters, the company also secured locations and screens with numerous other movie theater operators.

“This marks the inaugural step of a new line of business for AMC Entertainment,” the firm said at the time.

In July, AMC Theatres began winding down a seat-based pricing initiative after testing it in three markets. The company experimented with charging higher or lower prices based on the location of the seat within the movie theater.

When the company’s competitors did not follow it into charging less for front-row seats or more for the best seats, AMC ended the program to keep its ticket prices competitive.

Instead, AMC turned its focus to enhanced seating with extensive seat recline.

“Beginning in late 2023, AMC will begin testing its newest seating concept,” the company said at the time. “Large, comfortable lounge-style seating areas will allow guests to lay all the way back and relax. The angle of the seats will also make it more enjoyable to watch movies from these front row seats closest to the screen.”

