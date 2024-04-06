Brands Launch Eclipse-Inspired Deals to Outshine Competitors

Take, for instance, Krispy Kreme . Through Monday (April 8), the day of the eclipse itself, the sweet treats brand is offering a themed doughnut made with Oreo. (Get it? The dark and the light?) It’s the arguably unimaginatively named “ Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut .”

As the total solar eclipse draws near, brands are reaching for the stars, seizing on the hold that the event has on the public’s imagination.

Meanwhile, in eyewear, Warby Parker is looking to draw eclipse enthusiasts into its stores, offering ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses at all its locations from the start of the month until the day of the eclipse (or until they run out).

The limited-time launch marks the brand’s second themed solar eclipse doughnut following its chocolate glazed doughnut in 2017, suggesting that the strategy has proven to be a successful one.

“Eclipses are rare and so is our out-of-this-world Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut,” Dave Skena , global chief brand officer for the bakery chain, said in a statement. “Even if you can’t be in the path of totality, you can get in the path of these treats, which you will eat in totality.”

By providing a sought-after item like solar eclipse glasses for free, Warby Parker increases its visibility and attracts potential customers to its stores. The initiative generates foot traffic and exposes more people to the brand, potentially leading to increased brand recognition and customer engagement. While customers visit Warby Parker to pick up their free eclipse glasses, the brand can showcase its other products and promotions. This cross-promotion can lead to increased sales of its paid products.

Restaurant and gift shop chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is charging for its eclipse glasses but handing out pancakes for free, providing on-premise diners who drop the term “Eclipse Pancakes” on Monday a free side of pancakes with any entrée.

“Cracker Barrel offers the perfect setting to witness the event with comfortable rocking chairs on the front porch, solar eclipse glasses for sale in our retail store and a free side of our delicious pancakes with our signature crispy edges that eclipse all other pancakes, in totality,” Cracker Barrel Vice President of Marketing Communications Julia Perry said in a statement.

Convenience retail giant 7-Eleven, too, is selling eclipse glasses and offering an event-themed deal. The chain is making these glasses free as an add-on to any order for members of its 7NOW paid delivery subscription and offering members $3 whole pizzas on the day of the eclipse.

Solar eclipses are rare events that capture the public’s attention. Launching a themed initiative during this time allows brands and retailers to use the heightened interest and excitement surrounding the eclipse to maximize exposure.

The anticipation and buzz surrounding a solar eclipse can lead to increased engagement from consumers. Brands and retailers can capitalize on the enthusiasm to drive traffic to their stores or websites, increase sales and attract new customers. Plus, solar eclipses generate social media conversation, providing brands and retailers with an opportunity to amplify their message and reach a broader audience.

