Citi Launches Browser Extension That Finds Coupons, Promo Codes

Citi launched a new browser extension designed to help consumers save money while shopping online.

The free tool, Citi Shop, is available to eligible U.S. Citi credit cardmembers and allows them to find deals and discounts at over 5,000 online merchants, the global banking giant said in a Tuesday (Jan. 23) press release.

Citi Shop is designed to overcome a barrier for consumers when it comes to finding coupons or promo codes while shopping online: the amount of time it takes to find these offers, according to the press release.

“Citi Shop is a great solution for cardmembers who want to save money but don’t always have time to search for deals themselves,” Pam Habner, head of U.S. branded cards and unsecured lending at Citi, said in the release.

The tool aims to solve this problem by automatically searching for offers and available coupons, saving consumers both time and money, the release said.

The Citi Shop program covers nearly 30 different categories, including clothing, beauty products, electronics, household items and pet essentials, per the release.

By adding the extension to a compatible desktop browser and enrolling their eligible Citi branded U.S. credit card, cardmembers can start using the tool right away, according to the release. As they shop online, they will be alerted about available offers, and any savings will be credited to their enrolled Citi credit card.

In addition to providing savings, Citi Shop allows cardmembers to continue earning rewards like ThankYou Points or miles on their purchases when using a Citi rewards credit card, the release said.

The Citi Shop extension is powered by Wildfire Systems, a shopping rewards platform that Citi has invested in through its venture investing arm, Citi Ventures, per the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence found that the availability of product-specific card-linked offers could be a game-changer at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking ways to maximize their savings.

Retailers and grocery chains can entice shoppers with personalized offers that align with their preferences and needs, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence study “Leveraging Item-Level Receipt Data: How Card-Linked Offers Drive Customer Loyalty.”

