On-demand delivery platform DoorDash has added five new retail partners to its marketplace.

Camping World, Golf Galaxy, JD Sports, Finish Line and The Vitamin Shoppe now offer consumers access to their products through the marketplace, DoorDash said in a Thursday (Jan. 11) press release.

With over 100,000 non-restaurant stores across its Marketplace and Drive platforms in North America, DoorDash now offers nearly 2 million products, according to the release.

“As consumers look to kickstart their fitness and wellness goals, DoorDash is their one-stop shop this year,” Shanna Prevé, vice president of strategic partnerships at DoorDash, said in the release. “Whether they’re on the hunt for the perfect running sneakers or restocking on daily vitamins, we’re thrilled to be a part of their health journey.”

DoorDash’s growing retail offering gives consumers access to almost 1 million sporting goods and office products, over 400,000 pet products, and nearly 300,000 home and beauty products, according to the press release.

These company’s newest retail partners will also be available on DoorDash’s membership program, DashPass, the release said. DashPass members receive benefits such as $0 delivery fee, reduced service fees, and member-only perks on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores nationwide.

“For our partners, DoorDash is synonymous with connecting every retail, grocery and convenience store to every local consumer,” Prevé said in the release.

DoorDash has been working to diversify beyond meal deliveries to diners in the United States. DoorDash CEO Tony Xu told the Financial Times (FT) in an interview posted Jan. 1: “The two largest areas of investment are expansion and penetration outside of the U.S., as well as the same outside of restaurants.”

Other aggregators have also expanded their business model by adding new features and finding innovative ways to drive loyalty.

For example, Uber now enables consumers to send delivery drivers to collect pickup orders from retailers, while Grubhub now offers Amazon’s Just Walk Out frictionless checkout system at colleges and universities.

In two other recent moves, DoorDash added Best Buy to its local commerce platform in November and expanded its alcohol delivery business to New Jersey during that same month.

