Foot Locker Begins Rollout of ‘Store of the Future’

Foot Locker has unveiled its “store of the future” in Wayne, New Jersey.

This new retail format will inform the footwear and apparel retailer’s global refresh, as information gleaned from it will be incorporated into new stores, Foot Locker said in a Wednesday (April 24) press release .

“Our new store concept cements Foot Locker’s position as the leader in sneaker culture by offering an engaging, cutting-edge shopping experience for the sneaker passionate,” Mary Dillon , president and CEO at Foot Locker, said in the release.

Foot Locker’s new store concept features a layout that is designed to encourage discovery and easy navigation, special sections near the entrance that spotlight the latest sneaker releases and trending products, and “dynamic storytelling opportunities” that help consumers better understand product features and benefits, according to the release.

There’s also a distinct area at the store’s core for trying on sneakers, which is designed to allow consumers to connect and enjoy sneaker culture, and a Sneaker Hub that offers specialized lacing customization and expanded omnichannel ordering choices, the release said.

In addition, store personnel are equipped with digital technology that enables them to access omnichannel inventory availability and provide customers with a choice of fulfillment options and an enhanced in-store checkout journey, per the release.

“After nearly 50 years, Foot Locker continues to be the beating heart and global home for all things sneaker,” Frank Bracken , executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Foot Locker, said in the release. “Building on our sustained momentum, we’re thrilled to bring our revitalized store expression to our customers across the globe, inspiring them to shop top brands and unlock their inner sneakerhead with the help of our iconic Stripers.”

This new store concept will open in additional locations, including New York; Paris; Melbourne, Australia; and Delhi, India, throughout 2024, according to the release.

Foot Locker has been increasing the number of its physical stores that are off-mall or new concepts, the company said in March when announcing when announcing its quarterly earnings.

By 2026, the retailer aims to boost the off-mall percentage to 50% and the new concepts share to 20%.

Foot Locker currently has about 2,500 stores in 26 countries, according to the Wednesday press release.