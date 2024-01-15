Tulip Debuts Stripe-Powered Payment Integration Tulip Pay

Retail solutions provider Tulip has introduced a new payment integration powered by Stripe.

“Tulip Pay is a full-featured payment system that’s simple and quick to deploy, easy to maintain, and fully supported by Tulip,” the company said in a Monday (Jan. 15) press release.

According to the release, clients can use the tool to close in-store, curbside and pick-up transactions on the Tulip point of sale (POS) system, “addressing every transactional situation they’re facing so that they are covered for every way their customers shop.”

The company says Tulip Pay will use Stripe Terminal, a collection of developer interfaces, pre-certified card readers and logistics management tools. In addition, businesses on Tulip can use the Stripe Reader S700 to accept in-person payments.

“The retail technology landscape is getting more and more complex. Tulip’s vision is to make our POS system a one-stop-shop that enables our clients to deploy a complete transaction and payment system quickly and easily. And so, Tulip Pay was created,” Tulip EVP of Product Management Roberto Grandillo said in the release. “We believe retailers will appreciate bundling these two logical components into one, with a single source of support.”

Tulip and Stripe first teamed last year, with Tulip gaining access to Stripe’s financial infrastructure platform.

The enhanced partnership comes as merchants are increasingly turning to new technologies to meet consumer demands.

As noted here last week, this means ramping up the use of biometric authentication as consumers embrace this payment method.

The PYMNTS Intelligence study “Tracking the Digital Payments Takeover: Biometric Authentication in the Age of Mobile” found that almost half of online shoppers in the U.S. use some for of biometric authentication method for making purchases, with around 15% reporting they are interested in doing so in the future.

“The study found that 46% of biometrics users consider faster checkout an important reason for choosing this type of authentication,” PYMNTS wrote recently. “This means quick access and an agile payment process that can be achieved, for instance, through facial recognition.”

Tulip’s announcement is the second payments partnership with Stripe in recent days. Last week, billing platform Octane announced it had joined Stripe, saying the company shares its passion for supporting “a diverse range of pricing structures and allows companies to easily iterate on their pricing.”