Ridesharing

Germany’s FlixMobility Reports 37 Pct Boost In Transport App Users

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
flixmobility-mass-transit

FlixMobility, a German transport app, on Thursday reported a 37% increase in passenger travel in 2019.

The company, with an app similar to Uber’s, partners with private sector mass transit companies.

“In just seven years, we have managed to become the largest bus provider in the world, with more than 400,000 daily connections,” said CEO Andre Schwammlein, who co-founded FlixMobility along with Jochen Engert and Daniel Krauss.

Popular for its branded green vehicles, in 2019, FlixMobility expanded into Ukraine. It also acquired Turkey’s leading bus provider Kamil Koc and long-distance coach service Eurolines. FlixMobility is operating in 30 countries.

FlixMobility launched in the United States in 2018, challenging popular companies like Greyhound, and now operates with 100 destinations from coast to coast.

The company’s backers include Holtzbrinck Ventures, the European Investment Bank, General Atlantic, Silver Lake and German auto giant Daimler.

Daimler has also collaborated with BMW to offer FREE NOW, a partnership that showcases a range of transportation services from taxis, car sharing, and ride hailing. The FREE NOW platform reached 2 billion euros last year.

While FlixMobility doesn’t report financials, Engert told Reuters in that 2019 that the company is profitable in its mature markets, breaking even as it expands in new territories.

India is a potential target market, and FlixMobility has begun regional recruiting, a company spokesman said, but it has not yet launched in the country of 1.3 billion people.

FlixTrain service in Germany will expand even more, and operations will begin in Sweden later year, the company said in a statement.

FlixCar, the company’s carpooling platform, debuted late last year in France at the end of 2019.

——————————–

Upcoming PYMNTS Virtual Event:

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and Amy Parsons, SVP of Global Acceptance, Discover Financial Services on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM (ET) to learn the ways merchants can meet consumer expectations with payments technology available today — and how they can prepare for the future.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china tencent-unionpay-integrate-qr-codes-china
4.1K
Mobile Payments

Tencent, UnionPay Agree On QR Code Standard To Streamline Mobile Payments

PBOC Approves Amex App To Operate In China PBOC Approves Amex App To Operate In China
3.6K
International

Amex Cleared To Operate In China

Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments Taking The Adventure Out Of Travel Payments
3.5K
Travel Payments

Taking The Adventure Out Of Paying For Adventure Travel

Brexit And The FinTech Hub Hubbub Brexit And The FinTech Hub Hubbub
3.3K
International

Hundreds Of FinTechs Move From UK To EU Ahead Of Brexit

Travelex Ransomware Shuts Down Systems Travelex Ransomware Shuts Down Systems
3.1K
Security & Fraud

Travelex Foresees No Financial Impact From Ransomware Attack

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
2.8K
Cryptocurrency

Qatar Bans Crypto

Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System Libra Exec Argues That It’s Needed Because Bitcoin Isn’t A Payment System
2.8K
Cryptocurrency

Libra Chair Says Bitcoin Is Not A Payment System

citigroup, retail banking, leadership, digital, David Chubak, jane fraser, mckinsey, news citigroup, retail banking, leadership, digital, David Chubak, jane fraser, mckinsey, news
2.7K
Personnel

Citigroup Names New Retail Banking Leader

HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round
2.7K
Investments

HighRadius Hits Unicorn Status With $125M Round

Cryptos, Blockchain Among SEC 2020 Priorities Cryptos, Blockchain Among SEC 2020 Priorities
2.6K
Cryptocurrency

Cryptos, Blockchain Listed Among SEC Priorities In 2020

Israel, tech startups, AI, cybersecurity, seed funding, growth, ZAG, Israel Venture Capital, foreign investments, Israel, tech startups, AI, cybersecurity, seed funding, growth, ZAG, Israel Venture Capital, foreign investments,
2.5K
Investments

Israeli Tech Startups Boost Funding 30 Pct. YOY

Singapore, southeast asia, GrabFood, GrabKitchen, ghost kitchen, virtual kitchen, cloud, delivery, dine-in, pick-up, restaurants, news Singapore, southeast asia, GrabFood, GrabKitchen, ghost kitchen, virtual kitchen, cloud, delivery, dine-in, pick-up, restaurants, news
2.5K
Delivery

Grab Opens Inaugural Singapore Cloud Kitchen

Amazon connected Amazon connected
2.5K
Alexa

Alexa’s Expanding Ecosystem

security and fraud online security and fraud online
2.5K
Security & Fraud

Why Travel Is A Popular Destination For Fraudsters

2.3K
Authentication

NRF On PIN-less EMV Cards And POS Fraud