Security & Fraud

Instacart Blames Reused Passwords For Account Hacks

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Instacart

Instacart, the U.S. and Canadian online grocery delivery service, blamed reused passwords for the recent account hacks that led to the theft of its customers’ personal data that landed on the dark web.

In a post on its website, Instacart said its investigation concluded the San Francisco-based company was not compromised. Instead, Instacart said hackers used credential stuffing, a practice in which usernames and passwords stolen from other sites are used to hack into other accounts.

“It appears that third-party bad actors were able to use usernames and passwords that were compromised in previous data breaches of other websites and apps to login to some Instacart accounts,” Instacart wrote. “In some instances, this would have given the third party bad-actors access to basic customer account information such as first name, address, last order, total order number, and in some cases, the last four digits of a customer’s credit card. This information was not uniformly pulled for every impacted customer, and no credit card data was compromised as Instacart does not store full credit card information.”

Instacart advised customers to select unique, strong passwords for their accounts that they do not use on any other apps or websites as an extra precaution.

PYMTS reported hundreds of thousands of Instacart customers had their personal data sold online, including the last four digits of their credit cards.

Sellers were offering data from what could have been 278,531 accounts, although some may have been duplicates or fake.

Instacart denied it happened.

“We are not aware of any data breach at this time,” an Instacart spokesperson said. “We take data protection and privacy very seriously. Outside of the Instacart platform, attackers may target individuals using phishing or credential stuffing techniques. In instances where we believe a customer’s account may have been compromised through an external phishing scam outside of the Instacart platform or other action, we proactively communicate to our customers to auto-force them to update their password.”

In May, Instacart added a shopper safety feature to its app, which the company said would help customers stay safe during the pandemic. The feature includes identity verification tools and an updated contactless delivery option. There was also a “Get Emergency Assistance” button added, which was able to help customers quickly access medical assistance if needed.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Facebook Enables Live Broadcasts Of Group Videos
7.0K
Internet of Things

Facebook Enables Live Broadcasts Of Group Video Chats

mobile food ordering
5.0K
Retail

Digital Initiatives Help QSRs Survive A Q2 Earnings Famine

Walmart Forms Company To Sell Insurance Policies
4.6K
Walmart

Walmart Plans More Health Clinics In Atlanta Area

3.3K
Bank Regulation

Deep Dive: How The COVID-19 Pandemic Is Shifting Latin America’s Open Banking Plans

3.1K
B2B Payments

Citi Debuts Mobile App For Companies Seeking Capital

2.9K
Economy

GOP Mulls Reduced Unemployment Benefit

Trulioo: Digital ID Verification Needs Upgrades
2.7K
Digital Identity

Trulioo: Why Digital Identity Needs Disruption – Right Now

Amazon Seeks 9.9 Pct Stake In Reliance Retail
2.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Amazon Looks To Snag 9.9 Pct Stake In Reliance Retail

2.2K
Economy

IRS Has Recovered 70 Pct Of Stimulus Checks Sent To The Dead

Popshop Brings More Livestreaming To The US
2.1K
Retail

Digital 3.0 At The Intersection of Livestreaming And Retail

Innovating With Digital Fitness, Commerce
2.1K
Today In Data

Innovating With Digital Fitness And Commerce Platforms

2.1K
Authentication

How Endpoint Authentication Can Make (Or Break) The Digital Disbursement

2.1K
B2B Payments

Credit Unions Accelerate Modernization With FinTech Collabs

2.1K
B2B Payments

JPMorgan, Hazeltree Team Up For Liquidity Management

Brex
2.0K
B2B Payments

Brex Offers FDIC Insurance