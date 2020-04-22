Security & Fraud

SBA May Have Exposed Data Of 8,000 SMBs Seeking Relief Loans

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
The SBA has discovered a possible data breach in its EIDL program

Nearly 8,000 applicants for small business loans through the government’s Emergency Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) stimulus program have possibly been affected by a data breach exposing private information.

The Small Business Association (SBA) issued a statement saying that the portion of the website that was impacted was disabled immediately. The SBA said they relaunched the application portal.

Covid Loan Tracker, which works to trace small business loans, provided The Washington Post with a letter the SBA sent, which said the organization had known about the possible breach on March 25.

The letter, sent April 13, said the personal information provided could include Social Security numbers, addresses, birth dates, phone numbers, email addresses, citizenship status and insurance information.

The letter clarified that there was no indication any info had been misused.

The SBA didn’t say how long it had known about the breach, and businesses affected were then offered a free year of credit monitoring.

The distribution of stimulus funds from the government has been rife with issues, with the EIDL running low after a bombardment of over 3 million applications for funds. The EIDL received 10 million in funds to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus, but many applicants didn’t receive the money on time, and some still haven’t as of this writing.

In addition, the $349 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was depleted in days and left many businesses empty-handed.

The Senate on Tuesday, April 21 also passed another stimulus bill, this time for $484 billion in relief, including more than $300 billion to re-fuel the PPP and further assist small and medium-sized businesses.

The new bill will allocate another $310 billion for the PPP, along with a separate extra $60 billion for emergency SMB grants and loans, and a $75 billion package to help hospitals. There will also be a $25 billion package to fund more testing for the virus.

The bill will now go before the House of Representatives on Thursday, where it is expected to pass, and after that, President Donald Trump is expected to sign it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised what she said was bipartisan support of the bill.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 AT 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), coronavirus, SMBs, relief, loans, lenders, banks
12.2K
Loans

Public Businesses Reap PPP Relief Of $300M 

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
10.1K
Digital Banking

Getting The Plumbing Ready For Banking-As-A-Service

Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy Neiman Marcus, coronavirus, retail, bankruptcy
7.8K
Retail

Neiman Marcus Reportedly Working On Bankruptcy Plan

6.7K
Coronavirus

Building A Base Of True Capital

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers
6.3K
Security & Fraud

Mobile Order-Ahead Takes On Account Takeovers

What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal' What We Know About Phased Return To 'Normal'
6.2K
Coronavirus

The Great Reopening 101: What We Know About The Phased Return To ‘Normal’ So Far

What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare What Ventilators Teach About Connected Healthcare
5.4K
Healthcare

What The Ventilator Shortage Teaches Us About The Future Of Connected Healthcare

5.1K
Digital Onboarding

Securing The Bank’s Digital Front Door

Lord & Taylor Lord & Taylor
4.9K
Retail

Lord & Taylor Joins Retail Bankruptcy Watch

Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds Tom Donahue, Chamber of Commerce CEO, wants more action taken on stimulus funds
4.8K
Loans

Chamber CEO Donohue Urges Congress To Pass More Stimulus Measures On Monday

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains, Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, loans, chains,
4.7K
Loans

Big Restaurant Chains Feast On Millions From PPP Program

bitcoin bitcoin
4.3K
Cryptocurrency

Purse Shut, And The Case For Bitcoin Fades (A Bit More)

The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic The IRS is having trouble with the mountain of work having to do with the pandemic
4.3K
Taxes

IRS Puts Tax Refunds In Storage As It Works On Stimulus Checks

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines
4.2K
Travel Payments

Pandemic Triggers $2.1B Loss For United Airlines

bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B bipartisan, Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), marijuana, cannabis, banks, B2B
4.1K
B2B Payments

Lawmakers Call For Marijuana SMB Inclusion In Next Stimulus Package