Security & Fraud

Wirecard’s Missing Cash Brings Accounting Saga To New (Perhaps Final) Chapter 

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Wirecard

Cash, they say, is king.  And when cash disappears from the bank (and thus from corporate coffers) — under mysterious circumstances with a convoluted backstory — investors panic.

Heads roll in the C-Suite.

For Wirecard, the German payments FinTech, call it the case of the missing $2 billion.

News came on Friday (June 19) that the FinTech’s CEO resigned in the wake of disclosures by two banks in the Philippines that $2 billion reportedly being held for the firm simply wasn’t there. And, in fact, that $2 billion had never been there in the first place.

As recounted by The Wall Street Journal, CEO Markus Braun has left the firm, and James H. Freis is the interim CEO, effective immediately. In addition,  the COO, Jan Marsalek, has been suspended.

That corporate shuffling came after an announcement Thursday that 2019 financial results and disclosures would be delayed, because its auditor had refused to certify results. The auditor, EY, said it had been deceived over more than $2 billion that had been reported to have been held by Wirecard. Documentation tied to those billions of dollars — the $2 billion that the Philippine banks subsequently said that they did not have — were deemed to be fraudulent.

“The document claiming the existence of a Wirecard account with BDO is a falsified document and carries forged signatures of bank officers,” a BDO Unibank Inc. spokesperson told the WSJ.

Drilling down a bit, the billions of dollars in question — and nowhere to be seen — were supposedly tied to accounts to be looked after by  a trustee. And this is not the first time those accounts were called into question, it seems. Back in October, Wirecard had appointed KPMG as an outside auditor to look into allegations over accounting practices. KPMG said in an April 2020 report that it had, according to the Journal, “problems” gaining insight into those balances.

Now, perhaps predictably, come the threats of legal action. As detailed in the Financial Times, key investors Union Investment and DWS, an asset management firm, have said they were considering suing the company.

Former CEO Braun has stated that “it cannot be ruled out that Wirecard has become the aggrieved party in a fraud of considerable proportions.” That statement implies the company itself has been duped. As the tale unspools, there have been some allegations of fraud in the past. As had been reported over the last year and a half, there were reports that the firm’s Singapore office had forged documents that were in turn used to inflate revenue figures, according to CNBC. Other reports later in the year said that sales were boosted at the company’s units in Dubai and Dublin.

At this writing, Wirecard shares have lost about 80 percent of their value. And in what might be the final reckoning for the company, a slew of lenders — including, as Bloomberg reported, 15 commercial banks — “are in hectic negotiations” to navigate default risks. Wirecard has said that its loans of roughly 2 billion euros could be “terminated” if the audited 2019 results are not published Friday. If there is a default, if the banks cannot work terms out, the ripple effects could be significant as Wirecard would be pushed into insolvency and the banks themselves would have to write down those holdings.

For Wirecard, it’s a high-wire balancing act — with no safety net below.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS STUDY: DELIVERING CARDHOLDER CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Delivering Cardholder Customer Service Report, a PYMNTS and Elan collaboration, examines how FIs are addressing their cardholders’ concerns and how they can drive greater satisfaction. The report is based on a survey of 2,078 U.S. consumers across of a range of demographic groups.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MIcrosoft tackles personal finance world with Microsoft Money
3.9K
Consumer Finance

Microsoft Expands Personal Finance Offerings With New ‘Money In Excel’ Product

McDonald's
3.8K
Earnings

McDonald’s Reports Sales Slipped In May

Carrefour, Google Partner On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery
3.3K
Retail

Google, Carrefour Team On Voice-Activated Grocery Delivery

2.8K
Payment Methods

FIS Launches Pay By Bank Payments Through Its Open Banking Hub

2.8K
Digital Banking

Will Credit Sesame’s Digital Banking Push STACK Up?

Visa On Digital Payments Opportunity In LATAM
2.6K
VISA

Visa On Capturing The Digital Payments Opportunity In Latin America

2.6K
Cross Border Commerce

NEW DATA: A 20-Step Guide To Boosting Cross-Border Conversion

Why Flexible Payments Are Vital In Healthcare
2.4K
Healthcare

How Flexible Payment Plans Are Shifting The Healthcare Payments Conversation

Square Cash app
2.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Square Buys P2P Startup Verse

Mastercard, Amazon
2.3K
Mastercard

Mastercard Tokenizes Card Credentials For Amazon Shoppers In 12 Countries

U.S. Labor Department sees $26B of fraud from jobless benefits
2.2K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters May Pocket $26B In Jobless Benefits

Mall of America
2.2K
Debt

Mall Of America’s Mortgage Payments Reportedly Overdue

2.2K
Economy

Will ‘Zombie Companies’ Eat The US Economy?

digital currency China
2.1K
Cryptocurrency

China Proposes East-Asian Digital Currency

2.1K
News

Today In Payments: Walmart Acquires CareZone; Ride-Hailing Firm Grab Cuts Staff