Social Commerce

TikTok Dives Deeper Into Corporate Marketing

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
TikTok Dives Deeper Into Corporate Marketing

TikTok for business?

It may have a faithful teen following, but the fast-growing video-sharing platform wants users to know it’s not just for antsy 14-year-olds, but also for adults in general and marketing specialists in particular.

Owned by Beijing-based tech giant ByteDance, TikTok on Thursday (June 25) rolled out TikTok For Business, which it describes as “our global brand and platform that is home to all current and future marketing solutions for brands.”

“TikTok For Business solutions are designed to give brands and marketers the tools to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community,” wrote Katie Puris, TikTok’s managing director for global business marketing, in a press release.

The TikTok For Business website offers an extended pitch to companies, detailing the advantages of rolling out social media and ad campaigns using the video-sharing app.

Companies that use TikTok to promote their products can “turn culture into a cult-like following” and “engage with users who are at the forefront of the latest trends and movements,” according to the company’s website.

The site also offers some short case studies of companies that have used TikTok for various promotions, such as Universal Pictures, Clean & Clear and Guess.

Guess issued an #InMyDenim Hashtag Challenge on TikTok that encouraged users to post and share videos featuring their favorite denim outfits on the theme of “transforming your looks.”

Not included, but very pertinent, is a new Burger King promotion that lets customers buy Whoppers for $1 if they post videos on TikTok featuring a specialized BK soundtrack.

According to Hootsuite, half of all TikTok users are between 18-24 years of age, with another 27 percent in the 13-17-year-old age group. A smaller number, 15 percent, are 35 and older.

“Brands are an important part of the TikTok experience,” Puris noted. “Whether they are starting trends, connecting communities or bringing awareness to critical public service initiatives, brands are creating authentic audiences built on the foundation of sharing joy.”

——————————

NEW PYMNTS REPORT: NEXT-GEN PAYROLL TRACKER – JUNE 2020

Hotels and resorts need their workers more than ever to safely reopen, but these workers must also meet their own needs – and early access to pay can play a vital role in helping them do so. In the June 2020 – Next-Gen Payroll Tracker, Karen Sims, senior director of financial services for Westgate Resorts, discusses how offering flexible payments has been key to reopening the firm’s 27 properties.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Verizon Debuts Visa Credit Card With Rewards
6.7K
Payment Methods

Verizon Debuts Visa Credit Card With Rewards

5.4K
Google

Google’s Reliance On Travel Ads Dents US Ad Revenue

4.9K
News

Today In Payments: Wirecard Says $2.1B Likely Didn’t Exist; Checkout.com Raises $150M On $5B Valuation

4.3K
SMBs

Payments Processors, Merchant Settlement and the SMB Cash Crunch

3.9K
B2B Payments

OnPay: Why It’s Time For AP Teams To Stop Talking And Start Transforming

Wirecard
3.6K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard’s End Appears To Begin In China

restaurant technology
3.2K
Personnel

Former Toast Executive To Lead Growth Push At Lunchbox

amazon, verification, merchants, video calls, identification, counterfeits
3.2K
Amazon Commerce

Amazon Big Style Sale Keeps Consumers Guessing

3.1K
International

Brazil Central Bank Cites Lack Of Competition In Shutting Down WhatsApp Payments

Mnuchin: US Tax Day May Be Pushed Back
3.0K
Taxes

Mnuchin: US Tax Day May Be Pushed Back

PayPal
3.0K
Cryptocurrency

PayPal Reportedly To Offer Direct Crypto Sales

Visa Seeks Patent On Blockchain System
3.0K
VISA

Visa On Its 1 Billion Token Milestone — And What Lies Ahead

bitcoin
2.8K
Security & Fraud

New Zealand Seizes $90M In Bitcoin Fraud Case

How Visa Plans To Get SMBs Back On Track
2.8K
VISA

Inside Visa’s Plans To Get 50 Million SMBs Back On Track

2.8K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard’s Former CEO Markus Braun Arrested