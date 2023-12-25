A PYMNTS Holiday Poem

To the tune of “White Christmas”

I’m dreaming of a frictionless transaction,

With total instant payments satisfaction,

Where digital wallets sync,

And shoppers link,

To buy gifts in a modern way.

I’m dreaming of smarter retail,

Where AI always gets the deal,

Where Congress doesn’t take,

Our beloved rewards points away,

And BNPL makes credit seem more real.

I’m dreaming of connected commerce,

Where shopping is a voice command away,

Where ecosystems ride high,

Everyday apps make buying easy as pie,

And fraudsters are always kept at bay.

I’m dreaming of digital-first banking,

Where all I need is just my face,

Where request for pay is real,

Account opening is cause for cheer,

And the cloud leaves legacy little more than a trace.

I’m dreaming of a world that’s checkless,

Where corporates give paper payments the boot.

Where suppliers don’t give a hoot,

If asked to pay for faster loot,

And digital payments no longer seem that reckless.

I’m dreaming of an ISO20022 standard,

That everyone implements the very same way,

Where data is the big deal,

Interoperability, the ideal,

But many roadblocks still remain.

I’m dreaming of VCs with big checkbooks,

And FinTechs with positive EBIDTA,

Where pivots are the rule,

Or else founders start eating gruel,

And get diluted to little more than a speck.

I’m dreaming of an exciting 2024,

Where payments and the digital economy will no doubt roar,

Where we say thank you to our cherished readers,

And hope to turn even more into believers,

That payments and PYMNTS are ready for even more!

Happy Holidays from PYMNTS!