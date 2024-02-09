BetMGM to Integrate Sports Betting Content Into X

Sports betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has become the exclusive Live Odds Sport Betting partner of social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

With this partnership, BetMGM’s odds and branding will be integrated into the X platform, with each game linking to the sports betting firm’s website and app, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 9) press release.

“X is the center of the sports world’s conversation 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in the release. “Being directly accessible within that forum is an unprecedented opportunity to expand our reach to a passionate and engaged audience.”

With BetMGM adding intel and content to X, the platform’s users in the United States will be able to explore the latest betting odds and click through for each game to BetMGM’s website or app, according to the release.

BetMGM’s betting odds on pro football are now available on X, and other major professional and college sports are expected to be added in the coming weeks, the release said.

The integration of the odds interface will continue to add functionality in the coming months, per the release.

“We’re bringing sports fans on X even closer to the action so they can cheer, and now bet, on their favorite teams,” X CEO Linda Yaccarino said in the release.

BetMGM is a top-three competitor in both U.S. iGaming and in U.S. sports betting and iGaming combined, MGM Resorts International, a partner in the joint venture, reported in November.

As the online betting platform undergoes “explosive growth,” tie-ins and partnerships are critical to helping it stand out, BetMGM Director of Payments Andy McGonnell told PYMNTS in an interview posted in January 2023.

Delivering a great iGaming and sports waging experience to customers is vital “wherever they may be, on a mobile device or a desktop, as well as bridging the gap to our sports books that are in retail properties,” McGonnell added.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that the legalization of online sportsbooks has pushed the sports betting industry into the mainstream market. It is estimated that a record 20% of Americans bet on the 2023 Super Bowl, according to the “Disbursements Satisfaction Report 2023,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Money collaboration.