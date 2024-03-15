Canary Technologies and Adyen Partner on Payment Solution for Hotels

Canary Technologies has partnered with Adyen to help hotels enable seamless and secure transactions for their guests.

The collaboration features the integration of Canary Technologies’ global Guest Experience Platform with Adyen’s global financial technology platform, the companies said in a Wednesday (March 13) press release.

“This integration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing our hotel partners with a more efficient, secure and flexible payment solution,” SJ Sawhney, co-founder of Canary Technologies, said in the release.

The solution delivered by this partnership will enhance hotels’ payment processing capabilities, redefine their handling of digital transactions, and deliver efficiency and convenience, according to the release.

One key feature of the integrated solution is the implementation of 3D Secure (3DS), which provides another layer of security for online credit and debit card transactions, the release said. For hotels and their customers, this feature will protect guests’ payment information when they make online reservations.

“Across the hospitality industry, the growing number of digitally savvy consumers is driving the need for seamless check-in,” Mark Rademaker, global head of hospitality at Adyen, said in the release. “Through our integration with Canary, we are helping reimagine the hospitality experience and future-proof frictionless and memorable guest journeys.”

Technology is changing the way hotels operate and redefining the guest journey, PYMNTS reported March 8. Companies are deploying digital solutions that include online booking platforms, mobile check-in services, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbots and virtual concierge services.

In January, Lightspeed Commerce added new features and updates to its point-of-sale (POS) and payments platform aimed at simplifying and expanding operations for businesses in the retail and hospitality industries.

In December, Data Plus and Edenred Pay expanded their partnership to create a new embedded payments solution for hotels and hospitality businesses. This solution, DDPay, is designed to improve the complete accounts payable (AP) process by increasing efficiency, closing communication gaps in data and automating reconciliation processes.

In another December announcement in this space, Smartpricing raised $14 million to enhance its apartment and hotel sector revenue management software, saying it uses AI-powered technology to streamline daily operations for hotels, bed and breakfasts, resorts and vacation rentals.