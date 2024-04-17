GoDaddy and Upwork Partner to Connect Businesses and Web Designers

GoDaddy will join the Upwork Partners program to connect businesses that are looking for web services with web designers and developers who fit their project’s needs.

The company will become the first web presence partner of the new program, the companies said in a Wednesday (April 17) press release.

“According to Upwork, website design and development as well as graphic design are among the most in-demand services on its work marketplace,” the release said.

Members of the Upwork Partners Program can provide their customers with direct access to trusted independent professionals who have experience working with the partner’s technology, according to the release.

For example, the GoDaddy Experts page on Upwork spotlights GoDaddy WordPress and web development experts who have been vetted to ensure they meet GoDaddy’s criteria and who are available for freelance projects, the release said.

Businesses looking for web services can browse the GoDaddy Experts page, find freelancers with specialties that fit their projects’ needs, and even find those with specialization in a particular industry or vertical, per the release.

“To support their professional journey, GoDaddy will also offer exclusive deals on GoDaddy products for registered freelancers on Upwork, assisting them in gaining more experience with GoDaddy products and solutions for web development,” the release said.

The Upworks Partner program was launched Wednesday, with the work marketplace saying in a press release that the new offering is designed to help partners provide their customers with access to independent professionals who can meet their needs.

“Upwork can provide tremendous value to our partners’ customers via the skilled global freelancers on our marketplace, alongside the value we can provide to our own customers by offering direct, differentiated access to partners’ products on our platform,” Adel Farahmand, vice president of partnerships and business development at Upwork, said in the release.

In an earlier partnership, Upwork teamed up with OpenAI in July to help businesses find artificial intelligence (AI) expertise. That partnership gives OpenAI customers and other businesses access to professionals who have experience with OpenAI technologies.

“Together, the companies identified the most common use cases for OpenAI customers — like building applications powered by large language models (LLMs), fine-tuning models and developing chatbots with responsible AI in mind — along with the key skills required for success,” Upwork and OpenAI said at the time.