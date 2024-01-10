Grocery technology company Instacart has teamed with Google to make Google Shopping ads accessible to Instacart’s advertising partners.

This collaboration aims to leverage Instacart’s extensive first-party retail media data and closed-loop insights to help consumer packaged goods (CPG) partners reach high-intent consumers who are actively searching on Google, Instacart said in a Tuesday (Jan. 9) press release.

With more than 1.4 billion products available across more than 1,400 retail banners, Instacart possesses unique and rich insights into consumer shopping behavior, according to the release.

By incorporating Instacart-powered Google Shopping ads, CPG brands can now scale their ads to consumers shopping across Google more than a billion times a day, the release said.

This enables brands to connect with consumers who are actively searching for their products and complete their shopping journey on Instacart with same-day delivery, per the release.

“With our collaboration with Google, we’re now able to layer our valuable retail media data over Google Shopping ads’ capabilities to enhance audience signals for our CPG partners’ campaigns off of Instacart,” Laura Jones, chief marketing officer at Instacart, said in the release.

The first companies and brands to pilot this new offering include Danone’s Oikos; Kraft Heinz’s Kraft, Lunchables, Oscar Mayer and Philadelphia; and Publicis Media, according to the press release.

“Danone is excited to participate in this pilot alongside Instacart to test new digital solutions with our partners, and continue to effectively utilize retail data to positively impact our health-driven brands,” MK Woltz, director of media connections at Danone, said in the release. “We’ll be interested to see the performance of this new ad solution that can hopefully enable a best-in-class customer journey to purchase our brands directly from their search query.”

The announcement of this offering comes a day after Instacart announced another personalized, targeted way for grocery brands to reach shoppers: in-store digital marketing with smart cart advertising.

The grocery aggregator said Monday (Jan. 8) that it is pilot testing ads on the screens of its Caper Cart smart shopping carts. This enables real-time targeted messaging at Bristol Farms stores in Southern California, with more grocers to come.