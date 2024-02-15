Mynt Partners With Visa to Expand Embedded Card Solution

FinTech company Mynt partnered with Visa to expand the adoption of Mynt’s new embedded card solution.

Via the solution, enterprise resource planning fleet and fuel companies and banks can offer embedded corporate card and spend management solutions to their small- to medium-sized business (SMB) customers in Europe, the companies said in a Wednesday (Feb. 14) press release.

“Thanks to our partnership with Visa, we can offer more companies and banks a full product suite in spend management and better collaborate with issuers that want to improve their offerings but not necessarily develop all the tech from scratch,” Mynt CEO and Co-founder Baltsar Sahlin said in the release.

Mynt’s solution for embedded cards, expense management and spend management is API-based, full service and modular, according to the release. Partners can choose features and integrate them into their systems in months or use a fully white-labeled version that provides them with a branded web and mobile app.

The solution has been integrated into some of the largest ERPs in the Nordics and has been adopted by thousands of SMBs over the last four years, the release said.

Mynt will use Visa’s payment network to offer card-issuing services, per the release.

“More than ever, helping our clients leverage the best-in-class solutions and innovation is foundational to the value we bring,” Philip Konopik, regional managing director at Visa in the Nordics and Baltics, said in the release. “Our open approach means Visa clients can take advantage of not only our leading technology and security standards but also access best-in-class innovation from Visa Partners like Mynt.”

Meanwhile, Visa said Monday (Feb. 12) that its suite of B2B payment solutions now enables financial institutions to add virtual corporate cards to the digital wallets of their clients’ employees.

The new digital wallet capability provides greater convenience, security and flexibility for corporate users.

“We’re empowering businesses with on-demand and secure payments, giving them the flexibility and mobility of virtual, mobile transactions, which is essential in today’s dynamic business environment,” Gloria Colgan, senior vice president of global product at Visa Commercial Solutions, said when announcing the product.

