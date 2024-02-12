Webull Stays on Top in Provider Ranking of Personal Finance Apps

Webull

Love is priceless. For everything else, there’s the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Personal Finance Apps, to help you keep track of your expenses. 

In this month’s list, Webull tops the charts, with SoFi close behind. 

Here’s how the rest of the rankings look:

The Top 5

Despite losing a point to score 82, Webull lands at our top spot this month.

SoFi gained one point, snagging the No. 2 ranking with 81 points. 

No. 3 remains unaltered with Robinhood, which scored 78 points. 

Mint Personal Finance & Money, scoring 75 points, stands alone at No. 4 in this edition. 

With 74 points, Chime Mobile Banking is knocked down to No. 5. 

The Top 10

Sitting at No. 6 with a score of 69 points is myWisely Financial Wellness

Close behind at No. 7 is Fidelity Investments with 68 points, down one spot from before. 

Also falling down one ranking is Rocket Money, with a score of 63 points at No. 8. 

Slipping three rankings to land at No. 9 is Splitwise, scoring 61 points. 

No. 10 now goes to Wallet Daily Budget & Profit with 59 points to close out this month’s edition.

