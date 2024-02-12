Domino’s Trails Papa John’s in Ranking of Mobile Order-Ahead

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and if the way to your loved one’s heart is through their stomach, PYMNTS is here to help.

Each month, the Provider Ranking of Mobile Order-Ahead Apps determines the most popular restaurants in the industry based on certain metrics like downloads to help you find your perfect food-ordering match.

This month, there is a triple tie for fourth place between Dairy Queen, Chipotle and Starbucks. Plus, Pizza Hut and McDonald’s make their way up the ranking.

From wings to cookies, you can check out who lands where below.

The Top 5

Papa John’s Pizza remains No. 1, scoring 91 points.

Domino’s Pizza, with 90 points, stays at No. 2.

Scoring 88 points, No. 3 is Wingstop.

Dairy Queen climbs one spot to join Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks, all with 85 points, for a triple tie at No. 4.

No. 5 is a tie between Burger King and Wendy’s, which both score 83 points.

The Top 10

Up one ranking to No. 6 is Pizza Hut with a score of 82 points.

Panera Bread falls to No. 7, scoring 81 points.

Dunkin’ scores 78 points and is down one spot to No. 8 with McDonald’s, which climbs one ranking.

Scoring 77 points at No. 9 is Crumbl Cookies, which falls one ranking.

Chick-Fil-A with a score of 76 points is down one spot to No. 10.