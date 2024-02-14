Airbase has appointed Mathew Schulz from Forrester as its new vice president of procurement strategy.

When announcing the appointment, the provider of procure-to-pay solutions highlighted Schulz’s experience and track record in procurement and technology.

“His technological and domain expertise are exactly what we need to continue to build groundbreaking solutions,” Thejo Kote, founder and CEO of Airbase, said in a Wednesday (Feb. 14) press release. “We’re setting new standards in procurement, and with Mathew, we look forward to accelerating our journey.”

At Forrester, Schulz served as head of global procurement, according to the release. His earlier roles include head of global procurement and corporate services at SS&C Eze, managing consultant at CrossCountry Consulting and head of strategic technology for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Schulz said in the release that his move to Airbase is a natural next step, as the company is helping “the next generation of procurement.”

“They’re building technology that meets the demands of an evolving business landscape and empowering procurement and finance professionals,” Schulz said. “It’s rare to see a solution that understands the needs of the profession. Airbase is creating a competitive advantage for companies by equipping their procurement teams with tech that drives value and saves money and time.”

Airbase also announced Wednesday that it has launched upgrades to its Guided Procurement module.

These upgrades include AI Predictions & Insights that help boost efficiency, Vendor Renewal Management that helps save time and reduce costs, collaborative software that provides greater visibility for stakeholders, and Automated Vendor Tax Compliance for both domestic and international vendors, according to the press release.

“The Airbase platform provides robust capabilities in spend management, with many customers achieving over 90% spend under management,” according to the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that a growing number of software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms are looking at automation to manage non-payroll spending and provide greater visibility and control.

Over 63% of SaaS firms across the size spectrum said they are very or extremely interested in non-payroll spend management solutions, according to “Improving Financial Performance: The Speed of Spend Management Adoption,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Airbase collaboration.