Goldman Sachs Appoints Carey Halio as Global Treasurer

Goldman Sachs has promoted its chief strategy officer and global head of investor relations, Carey Halio, to global treasurer.

Halio will also become a member of the bank’s management committee, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said in an internal memo dated Thursday (April 11) seen by PYMNTS.

Goldman Sachs’ previous global treasurer, CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and interim head of platform solutions, Philip Berlinski, has decided to retire from the bank at the beginning of June, Solomon said in another Thursday memo seen by PYMNTS.

Jehan Ilahi, who currently serves as head of Goldman Sachs’ Equity Investor Relations efforts, will succeed Halio as head of investor relations, according to another Thursday memo seen by PYMNTS.

Halio started at Goldman Sachs as a summer associate in Credit Risk in 1999; rejoined the firm in the same group in 2000; became managing director in 2009; and was named partner in 2016. She has served as CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank USA; deputy treasurer of Goldman Sachs; chief financial officer of Goldman Sachs Bank USA; and head of the Americas Financial Institutions team in Credit Risk.

“As a tenured leader of the firm with experience working in several of our divisions and partnering with leaders across the organization to drive our strategic priorities forward, Carey will bring important expertise and perspectives to her new role,” Solomon said in the memo.

Berlinski joined Goldman Sachs as an analyst in Equity Derivatives Research in 1998. He was named managing director in 2007 and partner in 2008.

“Throughout his career at the firm, Philip has held several important leadership roles, always demonstrating a strong commitment to growing our leading global franchises, serving our clients with excellence and emphasizing the importance of providing best-in-class risk management,” Solomon said in the memo.

Ilahi first joined Goldman Sachs in Investment Banking in 2006; spent several years at JP Morgan in that bank’s Corporate Client Banking Group; and rejoined Goldman Sachs as a managing director in Investor Relations in 2018.

“Jehan brings significant experience to his new leadership responsibilities, as well as deep knowledge of the firm and our leading businesses, having worked in the Executive Office for six years and in Investment Banking advising our clients earlier in his career,” Chief Financial Officer Denis Coleman and Chief of Staff Russell Horwitz said in the memo.

