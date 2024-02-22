DOJ Appoints First Chief Science and Technology Advisor, AI Officer

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland designated Jonathan Mayer as the Department of Justice‘s first chief science and technology advisor and chief artificial intelligence officer.

The appointment underscores the department’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve in navigating the ever-evolving landscape of technology, according to a Thursday (Feb. 22) press release.

As the chief science and technology advisor, Mayer will advise the attorney general and collaborate with various departments within the Justice Department on complex technical issues, such as cybersecurity and AI, according to the release.

With a background in computer science and law, Mayer has focused on criminal procedure, national security and consumer protection, the release said. He is an assistant professor at Princeton University’s Department of Computer Science and School of Public and International Affairs.

Working out of the Office of Legal Policy, Mayer will lead efforts to build the department’s technological capacity by recruiting top technical talent and ensuring that the department is well-equipped to tackle the challenges presented by emerging technologies, per the release.

Mayer will also spearhead the development of a team of experts in technology-related areas, including cybersecurity and AI, to advise leadership and coordinate efforts across the department and with federal partners, according to the release.

In addition to his role as chief science and technology advisor, Mayer has also been designated as the chief AI officer, in alignment with the President’s executive order on the Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, the release said.

In this capacity, Mayer will lead efforts to drive intra-departmental and cross-agency initiatives on AI and related issues, per the release. He will also head the newly established Emerging Technology Board, which oversees and governs the use of AI and other emerging technologies within the Justice Department.

President Joe Biden signed the executive order on AI in October, establishing an early set of guidelines and regulations for AI use that may be further strengthened through legislative actions and international agreements.

In his remarks before signing the order, Biden said: “AI is all around us. To realize the promise of AI and avoid the risk, we need to govern this technology.”

