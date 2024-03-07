PayPal Taps Wells Fargo Veteran Amy Bonitatibus as Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer

PayPal has announced the appointment of its newest chief corporate affairs and communications officer, Amy Bonitatibus.

Bonitatibus will begin her new role on May 28, and will be responsible for leading the global communications team and social impact and sustainability efforts across PayPal’s family of brands, including Venmo, PayPal said in a Wednesday (March 6) news release.

“Amy is an exceptional corporate affairs leader with a diversity of experience leading high-performing communications teams and shaping reputation for some of the most well-known brands,” said Diego Scotti, executive vice president, consumer group and global marketing and communications. “She will be a wonderful addition to my leadership team, and we are thrilled she is joining us to help advance our work to revolutionize commerce globally.”

Bonitatibus expressed excitement about her new role in a post on LinkedIn.

“For more than a decade, I’ve had the privilege of leading communications and marketing teams at two of the largest banks. I am grateful for the experiences I’ve had and the lasting friendships I’ve made,” she said.

“As I look ahead at this next chapter in my career, I couldn’t be more excited to join PayPal. I look forward to working with the team to tell the company’s new story, as well as influence the environmental and philanthropic work in the global communities they serve,” she added.

Previously, Bonitatibus served as the chief communications officer at Wells Fargo, where she led all aspects of the company’s media relations, public affairs, internal communications, employee engagement, and reputation management, the release said.

Bonitatibus has also worked with JPMorgan Chase and Fannie Mae in similar roles, per the release.

The announcement comes a little over a week after PayPal named a new chief marketing officer.

Geoff Seeley, who brings to PayPal his experience as a marketing leader at Cash App and Afterpay, will lead the global marketing team for PayPal and its family of brands, including Venmo, beginning Feb. 26, PYMNTS reported at the time.