Spreedly Appoints Lightspeed Commerce Veteran Peter Dougherty as President

Payments orchestration platform provider Spreedly has appointed Lightspeed Commerce veteran Peter Dougherty as president.

In his new role, Dougherty will oversee marketing, sales, partnerships, customer success and support, and other go-to-market (GTM) functions, Spreedly said in a Tuesday (March 5) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

“As the industry is in the early stages of adopting payments orchestration, Peter is uniquely positioned to lead us in the next phase of our GTM initiatives,” Justin Benson, CEO of Spreedly, said in the release. “He will work at all levels of the P&L to drive growth and deliver innovation to our customers and partners.”

Dougherty was an early employee of Lightspeed Commerce, which is a platform that powers omnichannel experiences for 168,000 independent merchants, according to the release.

He held multiple roles in GTM, most recently serving as general manager and executive vice president of one of Lightspeed Commerce’s two major operating divisions, the release said.

In the press release, Spreedly highlighted Dougherty’s experience leading and scaling global teams.

“Spreedly leadership position, people and enviably large market opportunity were all drivers in my decision to join the company,” Dougherty said in the release. “As I’ve gotten to know the team and board, and gained deeper insights about the orchestration market, it’s become clear that there is tremendous opportunity for Spreedly’s next phase of growth.”

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that consumers will continue to expect more payment options from merchants. For merchants, handling the growing payments stack required to meet this demand will only get more costly and complicated, according to “The Age of the Payments Vault: Adding Value to Security,” the June 2023 edition of the “Payments Orchestration Tracker® Series,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Spreedly collaboration.

Payments orchestration offers a holistic approach to payments processes that takes into account the entire payment ecosystem and provides a comprehensive solution, Benson told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster in an interview posted in August 2023.

It can help merchants enter new markets quickly, increase payments flexibility and drive more digital revenue, Benson added. By offering the right payment options at the time of checkout, businesses can significantly increase customer conversion and renewal rates.