Keap, an Arizona-based customer relationship management (CRM) software and marketing platform for small business, announced a partnership with Stripe on Monday (March 30).

The collaboration with California-based Stripe enables Keap’s more than 250,000 global customers to pay directly on an order form or invoice, and is designed to help customers improve checkout completion, fight fraud and scale faster, Keap said.

The deal allows integrated payments for the three Keap platforms including Keap Grow, Keap Pro, and Infusionsoft by Keap to be powered by Stripe, a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet.

“At Keap, we understand that getting paid can be one of the biggest challenges as a small business owner,” said Keap Co-Founder and CEO Clate Mask. “Making this process easier and faster is a top priority for our customers.”

Mask said Keap is consolidating several providers and promoting Stripe as a preferred payments partner to customers. With Stripe, Keap customers in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America can accept payments in more than 135 currencies. The integration, according to the announcement, will save Keap’s customers time and resources they would otherwise spend tracking down invoices or processing payments manually.

Stripe’s technology and large network, which powers billions of dollars for millions of businesses each year, can optimize checkout conversion and boost authorization rates for Keap customers, ultimately helping them make more revenue, the company said.

As a result of the alliance, Keap customers will have access to Stripe Radar fraud protection tools. In addition to the Stripe’s automatic fraud blocking, Keap customers can also set their own fraud protection rules tailored specifically to their business.

Keap is also joining the Stripe Partner Program as a verified partner. The initiative promises a rigorous security and verification process, so that businesses can be confident in the quality of the partner’s integration with Stripe, as well as more easily find new partners.

“Keap’s customers can focus on their business while Stripe works in the background to maximize their revenue and protect against fraud,” said Stripe Head of North America Revenue and Growth Jeanne DeWitt Grosser in a statement. “Stripe’s global reach will help drive Keap’s international expansion and enhance payment capabilities for their customers globally.”

