Each month, PYMNTS tracks the most popular mobile apps in the prescription space for the Provider Ranking of Prescription Apps. By observing app use metrics, we score applications to determine the top players.

For the sixth consecutive month, GoodRx leads the pack. CVS Caremark, CenterWell Pharmacy and Nimble Rx show the most upward score variation, each gaining three points. Publix Pharmacy loses the most ground after dropping six points.

See where the other top 10 land below.

The Top 5

GoodRx, scoring 92 points, remains No. 1.

No. 2 is Rite Aid Pharmacy with 86 points.

CVS Caremark gains three points to score 77 but remains at No. 3.

No. 4 goes to SingleCare – Rx Coupons, which loses three points to score 66.

Scoring 63 points, which is two more than last month, is Express Scripts at No. 5.

The Top 10

No. 6 is unchanged, with OptumRx scoring 45 points, one more than last month.

Up one ranking to No. 7 is CenterWell Pharmacy, which gains three points and scores 31.

NimbleRx scores 30, up three points, and climbs one ranking to No. 8.

Down two rankings to No. 9 is Publix Pharmacy, which loses six points and scores 29.

Closing out the top 10 is RxSaver Prescription Discounts, scoring 22 points, which is three fewer than last month.