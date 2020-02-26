Real Estate

Badi Rolls Out AI Room Booking App In NY

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Badi Rolls Out AI Room Booking App In NY

As it joins the bevy of firms aiming to change the home rentals market, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered long-term room rental app Badi has rolled out in New York City. A host of other apps like Spareroom, Roomster and Roomi are also aiming to help consumers find housing, Bloomberg reported.

Chief Executive Officer Carlos Pierre said in a statement, “Every major city around the world is suffering from overcrowdedness and increasing rent prices.”

The company counts over two million users of the European app, and has 300,000 listings in cities that include Barcelona, Madrid, London and Berlin. Badi had a pilot in November in New York and is now looking to grow in the United States. The company has notched $45 million in funding.

The app’s algorithm taps into information like interests, age, lifestyle preferences and gender to assist users in locating tenants or rooms. Users have the ability to chat directly with potential roommates and to send and receive payments using the in-app messaging feature.

By tapping into behavioral information, Badi can provide “more quality connections between renter and seeker,” per the company.

In another case, Roost allows travelers to book hotels and find roommates. Travelers start by visiting the Roost site, which shows cities and events. They can enter how many people are traveling and choose a category of hotel. Next, they can select in which neighborhoods or regions they would like to stay. Users can then access a list of all the other travelers who are visiting their target area on the same dates. They can select which people they would want to stay with by tagging profiles, much like a dating website. Half of the traveler’s payment is refunded to them when a mutual match occurs.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded. The coronavirus' impact on businesses has not yielded.
4.1K
International

Fates Of Millions Of Chinese SMBs Await Banks’ Actions On Virus

credit-karma-intuit-acquisition credit-karma-intuit-acquisition
3.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Intuit Reportedly Set To Spend $7B To Buy Credit Karma

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.6K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Nigeria’s Crypto Market Surges; Alleged Crypto Capital Operator Charged With Fraud

digital bank brexit digital bank brexit
3.4K
International

JPMorgan Chase To Open UK Digital Bank By Year’s End

Fifth Third Fifth Third
3.1K
B2B Payments

Fifth Third Links Rejected Business Borrowers To Alt-Lender

Paypal wants to focus on small business credit. Paypal wants to focus on small business credit.
3.0K
B2B Payments

PayPal Eyes ‘Major Opportunity’ Of Aussie SMB Lending

2.9K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

LendingClub and Morgan Stanley, A Tale of Two Bank Deals

Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through Morgan Stanley's deal with E*Trade could net the bank millions if it falls through
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

If Antitrust Issue Stops Merger E-Trade Would Get $525M From Morgan Stanley

billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b billtrust, Accounts receivable, appoints, new CFO, order-to-cash, business-to-business, b2b
2.6K
B2B Payments

Billtrust Taps Green Dot For New CFO

Zelle on smartphone Zelle on smartphone
2.5K
Payment Methods

Fiserv Connects 600 Banks, CUs To Zelle

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset
2.5K
Retail

Sony Debuts Flagship 5G Handset

Tesco Tesco
2.5K
International

Tesco To Refocus Business After $357M China Sale

G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies. G20 wants to see new rules for taxing Google and other companies.
2.4K
Taxes

G20 Determined To Change How Big Tech Is Taxed

wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA, wire transfer fraud, hackers, cyber attack, cyberthieves, email hacking, FBI, ABA,
2.4K
Security & Fraud

Email Scam Victim Sues Bank Claiming Lack Of Fraud Protection

2.4K
Accounts Payable

Oracle: Overcoming ERP-AP Integration Inertia