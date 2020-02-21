Real Estate

Zillow Wagers On iBuying With Shift To ‘Zillow 2.0’

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Zillow

With its Zestimate that taps into algorithms to judge the current price of a house, Zillow has had a reputation for being the place to visit when consumers want to purchase a home. The firm changed up the model in 2018 by announcing Zillow Offers that would entail buying homes from sellers and making repairs before reselling the house in a model referred to as “iBuying,” CNN reported.

The big change is known as “Zillow 2.0” at the firm, and Zillow CEO Rich Barton has put forward a bold vision. He wants the service to change the space at some point, so that it as easy to sell it home as it is to trade a vehicle. But, according to CNN, he warns that the firm, along with shareholders, need to be willing to wait.

With the service, consumers can come to the company’s website to check their Zestimate and they can hit a button and share some basic facts about their home if they fall into a place and price range where Zillow see a purchasing opportunity. Zillow provides an initial offer within 48 hours, which Zillow’s director of corporate communications, Emily Heffter, said is a “combination of human and machine.”

The company makes a calculation with the information it has and then works with broker partners to ensure an appropriate offer. Zillow Offers, to Barton, is a move to make an “express lane … to make it just one click and have magic happen.” Zillow Offers has been aiming to have that happen in the year since Barton came back to the company as chief executive. It has grown to 23 markets from seven in the last year.

In December, news surfaced that Zillow Offers rolled out in Orange County and Los Angeles. The Inland Empire and San Diego has Zillow Offers already, and the firms expansion in LA covers much of Southern California. Zillow was reportedly planning  expansions this year to Jacksonville, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Oklahoma City.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Study: 

The Future Of Unattended Retail Report: Vending As The New Contextual Commerce, a PYMNTS and USA Technologies collaboration, details the findings from a survey of 2,325 U.S. consumers about their experiences with shopping via unattended retail channels and their interest in using them going forward.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

4.0K
B2B Payments

CORT On Using Mobile, Visual Purchasing To Solve B2B Event Payments Friction

housing market rising housing market rising
3.8K
Real Estate

US Home Sales Hit Highest January Peak In Years

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Lowering Corporates’ Real-Time Barriers
3.6K
B2B Payments

Mastercard: Collaboration Is Key To Scaling Real-Time Payments

3.5K
Security & Fraud

How FIs Can Win The Battle Against ‘Smarter’ Payments Fraud

3.4K
Ridesharing

Coronavirus Fear Infects NYC Ridesharing

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption
3.1K
B2B Payments

Rapyd, Visa Promote FinTech Adoption

cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news cashplus, payments, tracking, SMB, cards, spending, google maps, news
2.9K
B2B Payments

Cashplus Launches Payment Tracking For Its SMB Cards

Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit Cereal Makers Aim For A Healthy Profit
2.8K
Retail

Cereal Makers Aim To Move From Sweet Tooth To Healthy Profit

HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management HDFC Banks Teams Up With Mastercard and And SAP Concor On Corp Spending Management
2.8K
B2B Payments

HDFC Taps Mastercard, SAP Concur For T&E Tech

Fintech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M Fintech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

FinTech LendingClub Buys Radius Bank For $185M

fourth quarter earnings fourth quarter earnings
2.4K
Earnings

LendingClub CEO Heralds ‘Transformative’ Radius Bank Buy

citi, contour, trade finance, blockchain, B2B, singapore, banking, Voltron, letters of credit, citi, contour, trade finance, blockchain, B2B, singapore, banking, Voltron, letters of credit,
2.4K
B2B Payments

Citi Joins Trade Finance Network

Blue Apron looks for buyer Blue Apron looks for buyer
2.3K
Subscription Commerce

Merger, Sale Among Ingredients For Meal-Kit Maker Blue Apron

Pizza Hut's largest US franchisee may consider bankruptcy Pizza Hut's largest US franchisee may consider bankruptcy
2.2K
Investments

Largest U.S. Pizza Hut Franchisee Could Choose Bankruptcy

2.1K
Mobile Applications

China Asks Tech Firms For Apps To Track Health, Travel Amid Outbreak