By the Numbers: The Best of PYMNTS Intelligence Nov. 6

AI is gaining influence over financial decisions, but consumers and businesses aren’t ready to give up control. At the same time, payment problems, missed rewards opportunities and economic uncertainty are creating new challenges for financial institutions and merchants. This week’s PYMNTS Intelligence findings reveal nine important shifts in how people spend, pay and manage money, along with opportunities for businesses to turn those changes into growth.

While consumers and companies are warming to incorporating AI in financial decisions, they still firmly grip the reins. AI aside, payment problems continue to interrupt purchases and reward programs fall short of their potential. Get the scoop on closing the gaps with this week’s PYMNTS Intelligence research.

1. Agents Need Permission

Eighty-nine percent of enterprises use agentic AI in at least one business area, but just 2% would let agents perform routine tasks independently. Another 18% would allow action with human approval, while 78% would permit read-only access. The Agentic Edge Index shows how far enterprise adoption remains from autonomous execution.

2. AI Gains Financial Influence

Four in 10 consumers who use generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) for money management say it has fully or mostly replaced their previous financial planning methods. The November edition of The Consumer AI Benchmark Report finds that AI is becoming a regular source of financial guidance. This gives banks new competition for influence over customers’ budgets and money management choices.

3. Gen Z Withholds Payment

Sixty-four percent of Generation Z consumers withheld a payment because they were dissatisfied with a provider during the previous year. For Generation X, that share is 42%. These generations represent two opposite extremes of consumer behavior and financial life stages, highlighting just how drastically digital fluency and economic pressure alter billing expectations. The Service Commerce Performance Gap, a collaboration with Paymentus, shows how billing frustrations can become a cash flow problem, making dispute resolution part of the collection process.

4. Reward Program Fatigue

Fourteen percent of credit union members used a loyalty or rewards program at their primary financial institution during the previous year. Twenty-five percent of national bank customers used these programs. The November edition of The Credit Union Tracker®, a collaboration with Velera, shows that credit unions face challenges in translating member interest into card usage, even though 60% of credit union members who use multiple cards do so to maximize rewards or perks.

5. Uncertainty Slows Investment

Seventy-five percent of middle market CFOs facing high uncertainty say their firms became more cautious about investment over the past year. That compares with 35% from the prior year’s survey. The Certainty Project finds no corresponding move toward caution among firms reporting low uncertainty in the latest survey, likely because they face fewer unknown variables.

6. AI Leaders Report Growth

Twenty-four percent of enterprises in The Agentic Edge Index’s top third report annual revenue growth higher than 15%. Twelve percent in the bottom third reported this level of growth. Deeper AI deployment has accompanied stronger financial results, although the research does not directly establish a correlation between AI use and growth.

7. Consumers Keep Control

Sixteen percent of consumers want AI to manage their money autonomously, down from 20% in late 2025. The Money Prompt finds that even among AI power users, interest fell from 50% to 41%. Growing reliance on AI guidance has yet to translate into greater willingness to delegate financial decisions.

8. Consumers Continue to Prioritize Valued Activities

Eighty-one percent of experience enthusiasts would continue spending on their favorite activities even after losing one-quarter of household income for six months. The Experience Economy finds that most would reduce spending amounts or frequency rather than stop altogether, showing how strongly consumers protect the activities they value.



9. Improved Loyalty Structures Could Win Accounts

Thirty-two percent of consumers whose primary financial institution isn’t a credit union say better rewards or cashback would make them more likely to choose one. Among existing credit union members who bank primarily elsewhere, that share rises to 39%. The Credit Union Tracker® suggests tangible rewards could help credit unions win more of members’ financial business.