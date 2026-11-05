51% of Executives Say Internal Barriers Hold AI Back More Than Technology
The PYMNTS Agentic Edge Index: How Leading Companies Put AI to Work
AI agents have arrived at large U.S. companies, but most still don’t have permission to get the job done. New PYMNTS Intelligence research examines what’s holding businesses back and what companies further ahead do differently.
Inside the November Study
- Adoption outpaces trust. While 89% of enterprises use agentic AI, 78% would limit agents to reading company directories. Just 20% would let them complete tasks with approval or act independently.
- Greater AI use aligns with growth. Among companies in the index’s top third, 24% report annual revenue growth above 15%, compared with 12% in the bottom third. The findings show a connection, not causation.
- AI leaders automate more tasks. Some 46% use AI for invoice processing and reconciliation, versus 26% in the bottom third. For contract and proposal generation, the gap is 46% to 19%.
Enterprise AI Benchmark
- AI at Work: Why Deeper Enterprise Use Produces Stronger Returns
- The Enterprise AI Payback Curve: Adoption Accelerates as Returns Take Shape
- Wholesale Writes the AI Playbook: How Goods Firms Are Scaling Intelligence Across the Enterprise
- New Data Shows How Tech Sectors Are Turning AI Into Strategy
- Financial Services Pulls Ahead in the Enterprise AI Race
- The Enterprise AI Readiness Gap: What Company Data Reveals About the Real Barrier to Scale
- What Happens When CFOs Get Serious About Gen AI
- Agentic AI Breaks Out of the Sandbox
- CFOs Push AI Forward but Keep a Hand on the Wheel
- No Roadmap, No Problem: How Enterprises Are Reinventing the AI Workforce
- From Zero to Beta: How Agentic AI Just Entered the Enterprise Fast Lane
- How Agentic AI Went From Zero to CFO Test Runs in 90 Days
- From Experiment to Imperative: US Product Leaders Bet on Gen AI
- Tech on Tech: How the Technology Sector Is Powering Agentic AI Adoption
- Tariff Turbulence: Product Leaders Shift Strategy to Blunt Fallout
- The Agentic Trust Gap: Enterprise CFOs Push Pause on Agentic AI
- The Enterprise Reset: Tariffs, Uncertainty and the Limits of Operational Response
- AI at the Crossroads: Agentic Ambitions Meet Operational Realities
- From Spark to Strategy: How Product Leaders Are Using GenAI to Gain a Competitive Edge
- Smart Spending: How AI Is Transforming Financial Decision Making
- The Investment Impact of GenAI Operating Standards on Enterprise Adoption
- Since March, Triple the CFOs Report Very Positive ROI From GenAI
- GenAI’s ROI Divide: How Leading Industries Innovate While Others Lag
- Strategic GenAI Integration Is Unlocking Higher ROI for CMOs
- How GenAI Is Reshaping Strategic Decision-Making and Staffing for CFOs
- COOs Find the Key for a Positive ROI on GenAI: Customization
- CMOs Leaning on GenAI for Market Research, Even as ROI Dips
- Most CFOs See Limited ROI From GenAI, but Boost Its Investment
- Are Chief Operating Officers Missing GenAI’s Strategic Value?
- Are CMOs Missing GenAI’s Potential?
- 60 CFOs Can’t Be Wrong … AI Can Help Accounts Payable
- High Impact, Big Reward: Meet the GenAI-Focused CFO