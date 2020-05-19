Redesigning restaurant layouts and creating a touch-free environment are about to become non-negotiable for quick-service restaurants (QSRs) across America as they prepare to reopen their storefronts. In the latest Order To Eat Tracker, founder and CEO Akash Kapoor of Indian street-food chain Curry Up Now explains how the chain plans to apply lessons learned from reopening stores in Georgia — one of the first states to ease stay-at-home rules — to its operations nationwide.