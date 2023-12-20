Uber for Business has integrated with expense management providers Brex and Ramp.

With these integrations, receipt matching for Uber rides and meals will be automated, helping companies simplify expenses and save time, Uber for Business said in a Tuesday (Dec. 19) press release.

“Our work with Brex and Ramp enables us to streamline expenses for companies of all sizes, creating a better experience for both the employees on the move and the folks balancing the books,” Susan Anderson, global head of Uber for Business and business development at Uber, said in the release.

These integrations provide auto-generated receipts for Uber rides and meals ordered for delivery with Uber Eats; allow companies to set limits for activities that employees can and can’t expense; and supply real-time visibility into transportation and meal spend, according to the release.

They also streamline month-end close by offering automated receipt matching and simplify onboarding by providing features like roster sync and automated invites, the release said.

“Our integrations with expense providers are instrumental in providing the visibility and control travel managers and finance teams need to keep employees in-policy and under budget,” Anderson said in the release.

These new integrations join the Uber for Business platform, which is used by more than 200,000 companies to provide rides and meals to employees, customers and guests, according to the release.

PYMNTS Intelligence has found that with the rise of digital payments, employees increasingly expect business expense reimbursements to come sooner — without waiting to receive and deposit a check.

Seventy-eight percent of consumers said they are very or extremely satisfied when receiving instant reimbursements, according to “Generation Instant: Business Expense Reimbursements,” a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration.

In another recent development in this space, Center announced on Dec. 5 that it raised $30 million to develop new features for its expense management software, aiming to deal with customer pain points around expense management and travel and expense solutions.

Center will use the funding to create an open platform aimed at vertical software developers and financial institutions, and offer client libraries and application programming interfaces (APIs) that let third parties embed card and expense management features into their workflows.

