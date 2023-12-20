The holiday season likely inspires families to stream their favorite festive films or music.

The services they use to watch these movies or listen to these tunes are as varied as the holiday classics themselves. Some streaming apps are more popular than others. Each month, PYMNTS tracks each app’s downloads, average users and more to calculate which are the most in-demand.

Here are the top services this month in the PYMNTS Provider Ranking of Streaming Apps.

The Top 5

YouTube remains No. 1, scoring 91 points.

With 86 points, Netflix is No. 2.

Up one ranking to No. 3 is Twitch: Live Game Streaming with 79 points.

Spotify finds itself alone at No. 4 with a score of 78.

No. 5 is still a tie between Amazon Prime Video and Pluto TV — Live TV And Movies, which both score 77 points, unchanged from last month.

The Top 10

Down three rankings to No. 6 is Tubi, scoring 76 points.

Crunchyroll falls to No. 7 with a score of 69.

No. 8 goes to Disney+ with a score of 66 points.

Amazon Music, scoring 65 points, now sits at No. 9.

Wrapping up the top 10 is Hulu with a score of 63.