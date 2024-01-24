For many of us, the new year is all about catching up on the latest films or music we may have missed in 2023. To that end, PYMNTS clicks over to the latest Provider Ranking of Streaming Apps to help viewers decide on where to start.

This edition of the ranking sees lots of movement. The key players to watch will be Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, Pluto TV and Tubi as they make their way to the top of the ranking. Newcomers HBO Max and Peacock TV also made it into the Top 10 this time around.

Here’s how the rankings play out:

The Top 5

YouTube remains on top, scoring 91 points to hold onto the No. 1 ranking.

No. 2 is also left unchanged, with Netflix scoring 86 points.

Spotify climbs up one ranking to tie with Twitch at No. 3, with both apps scoring 78 points.

That paved the way for Amazon Prime Video and Pluto TV, both scoring 77 points, to share the No. 4 ranking.

Tubi also climbed up one ranking, scoring 75 points to claim the No. 5 spot.

The Top 10

Up three rankings to No. 6 is Amazon Music, scoring 68 points and tying with Crunchyroll, which also gained a ranking.

Disney+ is up one ranking to No. 7, with a score of 66 points.

Two rankings higher at No. 8 is Hulu, scoring 64 points.

Newcomer HBO Max comes in with a score of 60 points to take the No. 9 spot.

No. 10 now goes to a second newcomer, Peacock TV, scoring 57 points.