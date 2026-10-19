Gen X Clicks, Then Commits: How to Win the Store Sale

Generation X consumers made the first big shopping shift from the mall to the browser. They opened the first Amazon accounts and printed the first online coupons. Now they are watching the next shift, toward mobile-first and AI-assisted discovery, with the wariness of people who have already lived through one.
The data shows a grounded reality. Gen X consumers are not resisting digital commerce. They shop online for the categories where it makes sense, and many browse on their phones daily. But they still prefer to walk into a store, buy groceries in person, and compare products themselves rather than ask AI.
The Gen X Playbook is a PYMNTS Intelligence series profiling U.S. consumers born roughly between 1965 and 1980, using proprietary PYMNTS Intelligence surveys, including some collected regularly since 2020. The report is designed for payments and financial services professionals. It covers financial well-being, employment, income and savings, shopping behavior, payments, technology and AI adoption as well as Gen X small business ownership.
This installment, “The Gen X Shopping Map: Stores First, Screens Second and AI at the Edges,” focuses on shopping behavior. The findings show that Gen X has not swapped stores for screens. Instead, it runs a mixed shopping life in which the store remains the anchor and digital tools do the preparation.
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PYMNTS Intelligence is a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights on what’s now and what’s next in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Its team of data scientists includes leading economists, econometricians, survey experts, financial analysts and marketing scientists with deep experience in the application of data to the issues that define the future of the digital transformation of the global economy. This multilingual team has conducted original data collection and analysis in more than three dozen global markets for some of the world’s leading publicly traded and privately held firms.
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