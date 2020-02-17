Today In Data

Innovating With eCommerce Wine Sales, Brick-and-Mortar C-Stores

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Innovating With eCommerce Wine Sales, C-Stores

Brick-and-mortar retailers are bringing smaller-scale, cutting-edge technology to city locations. Sainsbury’s, for instance, has unveiled a new C-store format in London called On The Go. In eCommerce, Wine.com had a banner 2019, and the company expects more customer experience improvements in 2020 as they aim to engage a new generation of wine connoisseurs. All this, Today in Data.

Today in DataData:

$259: Price for a bottle of Taylor Fladgate Quinta de Vargellas Vinha Velha 2017.

$150M: Amount of revenue Wine.com topped last year.

130: Minimum number of local stores in busy urban areas that Sainsbury’s says could be made into On The Go locations.

£23.4B: Projected value of the British to-go food market by 2024.

21 percent: Share of Wine.com revenue from consumers aged 32 years or younger.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Weekender Weekender
12.3K
News

Mastercard Card Clearing In China, Unattended Retail, Rapid Settlements Top This Week’s News

Google antitrust Google antitrust
8.3K
ANTITRUST

Google Says $2.6B Is Too Much In EU Antitrust Case

Hundreds Of Jobs Lost As Amazon Cuts Ties With Logistics Company Hundreds Of Jobs Lost As Amazon Cuts Ties With Logistics Company
4.8K
Amazon

Amazon Fires Delivery Firms For Not Meeting Safety Standards

Mobile World Congress Canceled Due To Coronavirus Mobile World Congress Canceled Due To Coronavirus
3.8K
International

Mobile World Congress Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Valentine's Day gifts Valentine's Day gifts
2.1K
Retail

For Retailers, Love In The Air, And At The Register

Is New York Fashion Week Still In Style? Is New York Fashion Week Still In Style?
2.0K
Retail

Is New York Fashion Week Still In Style?

Mexico To Tax Digital Services Mexico To Tax Digital Services
1.8K
B2B Payments

Mexico To Tax Digital Services From Other Countries

New Indian Tax Threatens eCommerce Industry, Says Amazon And Flipkart New Indian Tax Threatens eCommerce Industry, Says Amazon And Flipkart
1.8K
International

New India Tax Prompts Pushback By Amazon And Flipkart

Bank Bank
1.7K
B2B Payments

Banks Offer Economic Coronavirus Relief To Businesses

B2B Payments B2B Payments
1.7K
B2B Payments

CIT Group Unveils New Version Of B2B POS Lending Platform

Self-Checkout Hits A (Small) Speed Bump Self-Checkout Hits A (Small) Speed Bump
1.5K
Unattended Retail

Self-Checkout Hits A (Small) Speed Bump

rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest rakuten-investments-sell-pinterest
1.5K
Investments

Rakuten Dumps $1.4B In Tech Holdings, Including Pinterest Stake

2020 Economy Off To A Slow Start 2020 Economy Off To A Slow Start
1.4K
Economy

2020 Economy Off To A Slow Start

Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company. Mark Zuckerberg has ideas on Facebook's unique role as a company.
1.4K
Facebook

Zuckerberg Talks Guidelines For How To Regulate Facebook

softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund, softbank, latin america, ecommerce, healthcare, fintech, latin american, Brazil, fund,
1.4K
Investments

SoftBank Earmarks $1B For eCommerce, Healthcare And FinTech In LatAm