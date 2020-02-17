Innovating With eCommerce Wine Sales, C-Stores

Brick-and-mortar retailers are bringing smaller-scale, cutting-edge technology to city locations. Sainsbury’s, for instance, has unveiled a new C-store format in London called On The Go. In eCommerce, Wine.com had a banner 2019, and the company expects more customer experience improvements in 2020 as they aim to engage a new generation of wine connoisseurs. All this, Today in Data.

$259: Price for a bottle of Taylor Fladgate Quinta de Vargellas Vinha Velha 2017.

$150M: Amount of revenue Wine.com topped last year.

130: Minimum number of local stores in busy urban areas that Sainsbury’s says could be made into On The Go locations.

£23.4B: Projected value of the British to-go food market by 2024.

21 percent: Share of Wine.com revenue from consumers aged 32 years or younger.