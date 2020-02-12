Today In Data

Innovative Approaches To Unattended Retail And Apparel Resale

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Innovation In Unattended Retail, Apparel Resale

 Consumers are interested in unattended commerce – and not only soda and candy from vending machines. They are looking to purchase all sorts of products and services via unattended retail channels like kiosks, vending machines and automated stores. However, only a smaller segment of that population has actually purchased anything through those channels over the past three months. And in apparel retail, the resale market is reinventing itself for 2020, with Nordstrom taking a multichannel approach. All this, Today in Data.

Today in DataData:

2009: The year that secondhand clothing platform thredUP was founded.

78.1 percent: Share of digital wallet users who want to make non-traditional unattended purchases.

56M: Number of women who bought secondhand items in 2018.

49.4 percent: Portion of unattended retail shoppers who use those channels because they are fast.

48.6M: Number of U.S. consumers who would like to buy non-traditional items via unattended channels.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

MoneyLion MoneyLion
3.6K
Mastercard

Mastercard: The Role Of ‘Instant’ In Improving Consumer Financial Health

Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset
2.8K
Authentication

Why The Cyberfraud Fight Needs A Trusted Identity Reset

groceries groceries
2.4K
Subscription Commerce

Meal Service Plans Get Shaken And Stirred By Adding Alcohol

ransomware, cyber-attacks, hackers, increased, Sodinokibi, REvil, ransomware, cyber-attacks, hackers, increased, Sodinokibi, REvil,
2.3K
Security & Fraud

Data Shows 41 Pct Hike In Ransomware Attacks In 2019

2.3K
Taxes

Amazon (And Others) Brace For India’s New eCommerce Tax

biometric artificial intelligence biometric artificial intelligence
2.3K
Authentication

Inside The Fight For Digital Driver’s Licenses

Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others
2.3K
ANTITRUST

Google Under Fire For Allegedly Promoting Own Travel Service Over Others

Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO Received $1B Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO Received $1B
2.2K
Business

Top WeWork Exec Refutes Claim That Former CEO ‘Walked Away’ With $1B

2.2K
VISA

Visa On Bringing More Female Founders Into The Reinvention Of Retail

Fiserv, SAP Team For Simpler B2B Payments Fiserv, SAP Team For Simpler B2B Payments
2.1K
B2B Payments

Fiserv, SAP Team For Simpler B2B Payments

2.1K
B2B Payments

How Payments Power Small Businesses’ Mobile Banking Adoption

2.0K
SMBs

Data Shows Hiring Stalled At US Small Businesses In 2019

kount, AI, identity, ID, Identity Trust Global Network, cybersecurity, fraudulent transactions, machine learning kount, AI, identity, ID, Identity Trust Global Network, cybersecurity, fraudulent transactions, machine learning
2.0K
Artificial Intelligence

Kount Launches AI Solution For Real-Time Identity Trust

2.0K
Banking

Revolut Starts Open Banking Service For UK Customers

2.0K
eCommerce

eCommerce Drives Logistics Job Boom