Powering Wedding, Transportation Technology

Connected brides have a series of new platforms, interactive tools and partnerships to help them plan their weddings. David’s Bridal, in one case, offers a new suite of tools, including a wedding vision board. And in transportation, Lyft is innovating on its technology stack as the firm rolls out features like the Lyft matching platform. All this, Today in Data.

100K: Minimum number of self-driving rides Lyft has provided to users in Las Vegas.

2K: Minimum number of Macy’s private brand and exclusive home gifts that bridal customers can register for on Zola.

301: Number of David’s Bridal brick-and-mortar stores.

$44.40: Lyft’s revenue per active rider in the fourth quarter.

22.9M: Number of active Lyft riders in the fourth quarter.

