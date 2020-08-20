Today In Data

Shifts In Digital Commerce And Consumer Spending

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Big Tech Tracker: Apple Reaches $2T Valuation

Target reported Q2 earnings that suggested the digital shift is moving from a COVID-19 phenomenon to a consistent reality. In the overall economy, the U.S. Census Bureau reported a jump in retail eCommerce sales for Q2. And in education retail, the grim reality of uneven consumer spending patterns has reshaped back-to-school sales projections. All this, Today in Data.

 

Data:

$200.7B: Retail eCommerce sales for Q2 on an unadjusted basis, as reported by the Census Bureau.

63%: Proportion of consumers who expect some school and college classes to take place online this year.

24.3%: Target’s comp store sales growth in Q2.

16.1%: Portion of total U.S. retail spending comprised by eCommerce.

10M: Number of new digital customers Target has added since Jan. 1.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.1K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Oracle Reportedly Aims To Outbid Microsoft For TikTok

healthcare
3.0K
Payment Methods

Blackhawk Distributes Gift Cards To Health Workers In California

Pakistan Sees Uptick In Remittances For July
2.8K
International

Pakistan Cites New Transfer Rules In Remittances Boost

2.7K
Bank Regulation

Report: Some UK Merchants Remain Reluctant To Embrace SCA

digital payments
2.7K
Digital Payments

HighRadius, AmEx Team Up For Digital Transitions

2.6K
Payments Powering the Platform Economy

New Report: Slow Loan-Approval Processes Drive SMBs To FinTechs

Reliance Industries
2.5K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Reliance Buys Majority Stake In Pharma Delivery Company Netmeds

2.4K
Debt

Citibank Files Suit For $176M Payment Made By Mistake

REPAY Unveils Sage 500 Technology Integration For B2B Payments
2.3K
B2B Payments

REPAY Lowers Business Card Acceptance Costs In Sage ERP

2.3K
Retail

Airports Consider How To Use Space Amid Falling Retail Sales

How The Yacht Industry Is Staying Afloat
2.3K
Retail

Got Yachts? How The Industry Is Staying Afloat In A Pandemic

Commercial Real Estate Poised For Space Shift
2.3K
Real Estate

How Work From Home Has Changed The Future Of Commercial Real Estate

Google Seeks Permission From FCC For 6 GHz Radio Experiments
2.2K
Google

Google Asks FCC For OK To Test 6G Service

Walmart CEO Hints At Walmart+’s Future Rollout
2.1K
Walmart

Walmart Drops New Walmart+ Clues

Samsung Launches Digital ‘Pay Card’
1.9K
Digital Payments

Samsung Launches Digital Multi-Account ‘Pay Card’