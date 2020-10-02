Rise Of eCommerce, Digital Banking Innovations

Salesforce predicts that a digital surge could strain holiday shipping. In connected vehicles, the FinTech Car IQ has teamed with Discover to accelerate automotive banking. And in innovation, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) is making it simpler for companies and FinTechs to create functions for sending and receiving payments in addition to managing banking data. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$86B: Estimated spend on in-car commerce by 2025.

80%: Portion of global FI execs who believe banks will profit from embracing platform business models.

30%: Salesforce’s estimate of year-over-year growth in global digital commerce during Q4.

25%: Share of U.S. companies whose business customers primarily pay them with checks.

$3.6T: Projected size of the "embedded finance" market by 2030.