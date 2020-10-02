Today In Data

The Rise Of eCommerce And Digital Banking Innovations

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Rise Of eCommerce, Digital Banking Innovations

Salesforce predicts that a digital surge could strain holiday shipping. In connected vehicles, the FinTech Car IQ has teamed with Discover to accelerate automotive banking. And in innovation, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) is making it simpler for companies and FinTechs to create functions for sending and receiving payments in addition to managing banking data. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$86B: Estimated spend on in-car commerce by 2025.

80%: Portion of global FI execs who believe banks will profit from embracing platform business models.

30%: Salesforce’s estimate of year-over-year growth in global digital commerce during Q4.

25%: Share of U.S. companies whose business customers primarily pay them with checks.

$3.6T: Projected size of the "embedded finance" market by 2030.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.8K
Merchant Innovation

NEW REPORT: How Voice Assistants Help Win Consumer Spend – And Their Trust

4.4K
Mastercard

Mastercard Aims To Clear Up Transaction Confusion on Digital Statements

3.2K
B2B Payments

Ceridian: Payroll Modernization Readies The Public Sector For Next-Gen Talent

2.8K
Buy Now Pay Later

OAK + FORT: Flexible-Payment Plans Boost Luxury Purchases

stimulus
2.6K
Economy

Pelosi, Mnuchin Return To The Stimulus Negotiation Table

What’s Next After The Great GDP Snapback?
2.5K
Economy

US GDP declined by 31.4 percent in Q2, Slightly Better Than Estimates

2.4K
Digital-First Banking

Why One Says Middle-Class Americans Need A New Bank

Mastercard
2.4K
Payment Methods

ACI Worldwide, Mastercard Join Together To Ramp Up Real-Time Payments

34 Payments Execs Weigh In On The Pandemic
2.3K
Coronavirus

‘What Did You Change?’ 34 Payments Execs Weigh In On Payments, The Pandemic And New Possibilities

2.2K
Personnel

Goldman Shuffles The Marcus Executive Deck

consumer finance
2.0K
Economy

Fed Consumer Finance Survey Reveals Online Banking Usage, (Slightly) Higher Debt Burdens

2.0K
Podcasts

The Three Things Every Digital-Card App Needs

1.9K
Accounts Payable

What No One Saw Coming In AP Automation And What Comes Next

1.8K
Banking

Banking-As-A-Service Helps Corporates Monetize New Payments Flows

Visa Invests In LISNR To Boost Mobile Payments
1.8K
Mobile Payments

Elan On The Four Pillars Of A Successful Mobile Card App