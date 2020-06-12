Transforming Retail With Digital Commerce Shift

Today In Data

Transforming Retail With The Digital Commerce Shift 

California became the first state in the country to declare a lockdown 11 weeks ago to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Now, some consumers are eager to venture out into the world, while others want to stay inside to work and shop from their homes. And the digital shift keeps displaying its dramatic potential change to retail, as three companies announced modifications to their business models. All this, Today in Data.

2,064: Number of U.S. consumers PYMNTS surveyed about their willingness to venture out of their homes.

400: Approximate number of company-owned locations Starbucks will be closing.

95%: Rise in online sales that Inditex experienced for the month of April.

36.1%: Share of consumers who are eager to leave their homes.

16: Number of locations where Sam’s Club has been piloting curbside pickup.

