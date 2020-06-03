Travel Payments

P&O Cruises To Provide Bonus With Credits For Canceled Cruises

As the pandemic continues to disrupt everyday life the world over, many consumers want compensation for things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Cruise lines, in one case, are providing credits with a bonus to customers on canceled sailings.

P&O Cruises said it would lengthen its halt in operations for all of its sailings until Oct. 15, as the globe keeps adapting to the coronavirus, according to an announcement. The company said that all travelers who had reservations on the canceled trips would get an “enhanced Future Cruise Credit” that provides a further 25 percent bonus in addition to the amount paid for the vacation.

P&O Cruises visits more than 200 destinations throughout the world and provides trips that typically run from two to 17 days in addition to an annual world cruise. The company, which plans to roll out the Iona in 2020, sails to South America, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and the South Pacific, among other destinations.

