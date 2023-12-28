If you’re thinking about traveling in 2024, PYMNTS’ Provider Rankings of Travel Apps could help.

Using metrics such as average users, the number of downloads and more, PYMNTS determines the most popular apps in the travel industry each month. Whether you’re planning a trip across the country or across the border, check below for the highest-ranked apps in this edition.

The Top 5

Expedia, with a score of 93 points, remains in the No. 1 position.

Similarly, Hotels.com stays at No. 2, scoring 88 points.

Airbnb, scoring 84 points, remains at No. 3.

Up one ranking to No. 4 is TripAdvisor with 82 points.

Vrbo, scoring 81 points, is also up one ranking to No. 5.

The Top 10

Down two rankings is Hopper, scoring 80 points to land at No. 6.

Booking.com, scoring 72 points, is up one ranking to No. 7.

KAYAK, scoring 70 points, is down one ranking to No. 8.

Skyscanner stays at No. 9 with 69 points.

Wrapping up the top 10 is AllTrails with 66 points.