Strava 22 Points Ahead in Provider Ranking of Fitness Apps

It’s time to make New Year’s resolutions, and if one of yours is to get fit, PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Fitness Apps could help.

Each month, PYMNTS determines the most popular apps in the fitness industry using certain metrics. The overall score is calculated based on the number of downloads, monthly average users and more. Check out the top 10 below.

The Top 5

Strava: Run, Ride, Swim leads this month’s ranking untouched at No. 1 with 94 points.

Up one ranking to No. 2 is Sweatcoin Walking Step Counter with 72 points.

MyFitnessPal moves to No. 3 with 68 points.

Planet Fitness Workouts drops to No. 4 with 62 points.

No. 5 remains Headspace: Mindful Meditation with 61 points.

The Top 10

Google Fit: Activity Tracker stays at No. 6 and earns 58 points.

Nike Training Club climbs one ranking to meet Workouts By Muscle Booster at No. 7, and both apps score 53 points.

Map My Run By Under Armour, with a score of 52 points, is up one ranking to No. 8.

Peloton: Fitness & Workouts also climbs one ranking to No. 9 with 48 points.

No. 10 is a tie between two newcomers, Fitness & Bodybuilding Pro and Runkeeper — GPS Running Tracker, which both earn 46 points.