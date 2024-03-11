American Express Taps Point.me to Facilitate Using Points for Flights

American Express has partnered with point.me to make it easier for cardholders to find and book flights with their rewards points.

Point.me, a points and travel reward search platform, will provide features to help cardholders find flight options with their American Express Membership Rewards points, compare the options across more than 150 airlines, and book the flight with the help of step-by-step instructions, the companies said in a Monday (March 11) press release.

“Whether traveling for business or planning a family vacation, we hope to create an easier, streamlined way for card members to plan their travels and make the most of their membership,” Anthony Cirri, executive vice president of U.S. consumer product management and lending at American Express, said in the release.

The new “point.me for Membership Rewards points” service for American Express cardholders joins the more than 30 rewards programs that point.me encompasses with its award travel discovery tool and points concierge service, according to the release.

The point.me platform is designed to help cardholders who are not points experts redeem their points with ease and transparency, the release said.

It provides real-time points-sharing results for comparing and booking flights, as well as access to points concierges, alerts and a tool that enables search by interest or destination, per the release.

“We’re ecstatic to be connecting with American Express Card Members through ‘point.me for Membership Rewards points,’” Adam Morvitz, CEO of point.me, said in the release. “This partnership provides American Express Card Members with an easy way to search and compare the incredible airline loyalty transfer options offered through their Membership Rewards Program.”

In another recent development around rewards, American Express said in November that it began allowing its cash-back cardholders to spend their Reward Dollars on Amazon.

With eligible cards, these cardholders can do so while getting the same value for their Reward Dollars as a statement credit, with one Reward Dollar equaling $1 on Amazon’s website or app.

This option for redeeming rewards helps American Express keep its members spending with the cards they already have on hand, and helps Amazon gain younger consumers who will join its ecosystem, PYMNTS reported at the time.