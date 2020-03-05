Walmart Consolidating Grocery And Main Apps

Walmart has announced that it’s going to merge its Walmart Grocery app with the main Walmart mobile app, to create a more seamless shopping experience for its customers, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Previously, customers had to switch between the two apps depending on what they wanted. The new merge will mean customers will be able to do everything they want to in one place, and it will be less confusing, the company said, as some main app users didn’t even know there was a separate app.

The main app was No. 2 on the iOS App Store Shopping section on Thursday (March 5). Walmart Grocery was ranked lower at 30.

Walmart plans to transition the Grocery app user base to the main app this year, and once that’s done, the separate app will be shuttered. This will help people shop the way they want, Walmart Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside said.

“It really depends on what you’ve got going on in your life at any point in time and what you’ve got going on during the day,” Whiteside said. “Do you want to go into a store and browse? Or do you want to order from the palm of your hand and pick it up on the way home? Do you want to order and have it delivered to your door? Do you want it delivered to the fridge? Do you want to have it next-day or have it today? Bringing all of our assets and all of our capabilities together in one place is really the natural next step.”

Two separate apps, she said, weren’t taking advantage of the relationship that Walmart already had with the Grocery customers, who weren’t seeing all of Walmart’s offerings.

“As a marketer, that enables me to be more efficient with the dollars I spend and allows me to create much more compelling stories,” Whiteside said.