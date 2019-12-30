BNY Mellon On The Need For Payments Innovation, AP Automation

The second point of focus relates to the speed at which these directory solutions analyze, collect and transmit transactional data, as such processes must ensure that recipients have received funds. This can be particularly challenging when AP departments use paper checks, one of the slowest, least reliable payment methods for payment status tracking. Neither senders nor recipients can easily determine whether checks have been received or deposited once they are mailed, and it is harder for senders to verify whether funds are heading to the correct addresses. This makes it difficult for both parties to manage their cash flows and increases the likelihood that checks will have to be tracked down, retrieved and re-sent.

AP automation can help. Automated payment solutions that compare transactional information to recipients’ stored data can instantly tell payors and payees whether payments were made to the correct accounts. They also provide real-time updates on where funds are in the transaction process, giving recipients more insight into their payments’ locations.

“Even if the settlement is sometimes delayed, [it is good] knowing that I got my refund payment, I got my claim payment, I got my payroll, I got my reimbursement,” Slabicki said.

Keeping these two key factors in mind will play a critical role in convincing business partners and clients to adopt faster, smarter, and more reliable AP innovations.