Many accounts payable (AP) professionals turning to electronic payments to streamline their companies’ payment processes — specifically, how they pay invoices from suppliers — are putting virtual cards at the top of their lists, and for good reason.

Virtual cards allow AP departments better control over expenses and cash flow, improve operational efficiencies and guard against card fraud. Furthermore, this solution forges deeper ties with suppliers, as payments are speedy and safe.

Yet, while the use of virtual cards is spreading across different sectors in the B2B space, the solution is also running into speed bumps. Mainly, AP professionals and vendors are tied to legacy systems built around paper-based payments, and both sides hesitate to implement virtual card solutions, fearing disruption to current enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

New Jersey-based commercial bank Peapack-Gladstone Bank recently announced that it is undergoing a digital transformation, and turning to Bottomline Technologies for help to mine information about its clients. The bank is using Bottomline’s Digital Banking IQ relationship management and insights platform to better customize and leverage its relationship with each customer.

Companies have the opportunity to generate revenue from rebates and discounts, depending on how often they use their virtual cards. Northwood Hospitality said it has implemented BirchStreet Systems’ full suite of AP payment solutions, and expects a “seven-figure bottom-line impact” from the implementation. Among other things, Northwood said BirchStreet’s new module BirchStreet Pay allows operators to pay by check, automated clearing house (ACH) and virtual card.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are especially lured by automated solutions. SMBs are heavy users of corporate cards, and they stand to benefit from the ability to better manage cash flow, as well as generate additional revenue from rebates. SMBs value financial flexibility, and ScaleFactor recently unveiled a Visa card to give its SMB clients just that. The Texas-based business solutions provider said its clients can issue employees physical, digital or temporary cards with flexible spending limits per card. The cards can also be fully integrated into ScaleFactor’s accounting and finance platform.

Despite the many benefits offered by virtual cards, AP professionals and vendors still have reservations about adopting them. Card issuer U.S. Bank believes it has the perfect weapon to counter such reluctance: strong client and vendor input.

In this month’s feature story, U.S. Bank’s Adam Kruis, senior vice president and manager of working capital consulting, and Jennifer Swenson, vice president of corporate payment systems, explained how the bank uses a strong customer-centric strategy that weaves insights from all stakeholders to ensure smooth implementation of its virtual card solutions.

Despite the still-dominant use of paper checks to compensate suppliers, AP professionals are motivated to turn to automated solutions for speedier and safer payment options. A recent report by PYMNTS found that 46.4 percent of accounts payable professionals would like to implement electronic invoice solutions, and 22.9 percent would like to integrate ePayables with virtual cards into their B2B operations.

While highlighting the benefits that virtual cards offer in streamlining AP payment processes and controlling cash flow, this month’s Deep Dive also examines the challenges to speedy adoption of the virtual solution across the B2B payments environment.

