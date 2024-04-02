Cart.com Acquires Amify to Expand Amazon Marketplace Offerings

Unified commerce firm Cart.com has acquired Amify to expand its Amazon Marketplace services offering.

Amify, which made a name for itself as the first “Amazon-as-a-service” company, provides merchants with Amazon optimization and advertising solutions.

According to a Tuesday (April 2) news release, the acquisition will help meet rising demand from Cart.com’s roster of brands that need omnichannel software, services and logistics.

“Amify enables brands selling on Amazon to optimize their presence, sales and profitability through its proprietary technology, expertise and scale,” the release said.

“The company’s offering includes platform management, advertising, creative content, supply chain strategy and analytics. Amify currently supports over 50 global brands, including The Art of Shaving, Dr Squatch and Hanz De Fuko, and has managed approximately $1 billion in gross merchandise value since it was founded in 2011.”

Cart.com says Amify’s entire staff, including founder Ethan McAfee, will join the company, with Amify CEO Chris Mehrabi now heading Cart.com’s professional services business in the role of chief delivery officer.

The acquisition follows last month’s launch of Cart.com’s Constellation Order Management System (OMS) as a standalone product, allowing merchants to unify orders and inventory across multiple channels.

OMS was previously available only as part of Cart.com’s unified commerce and logistics tools. This new offering is designed to offer full visibility and control of orders and inventory, while also providing merchandising and listing tools to increase sales.

Meanwhile, PYMTS examined the need for brands to carve out a niche on Amazon recently in an interview with Daniel Peled, chief revenue officer at Noogata, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based growth platform for brands on the eCommerce giant.

“It’s getting harder and harder for smaller sellers to get into the market and find their way and find niches they can win in. … For brands to compete right now they need to be very, very specialized about what they do,” Peled said.

Jaron Seijffers, Noogata’s director of product management, added that it is “getting more difficult to survive on Amazon” for sellers that have not clearly established their brands.

“If you don’t know how to create some brand awareness even off Amazon, you’re really going to have a difficult time making positive ROI on the Amazon platform,” Seijffers said.

And winning over Amazon shoppers can make or break for brands, considering that the company’s share of total U.S. consumer spending as of the end of 2023 hit 4.4%, according to research by PYMNTS Intelligence.