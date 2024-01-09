Amazon Debuts ‘Matter Casting’ Video Streaming Tool

Amazon’s latest tool lets viewers cast content to its devices from Apple– and Google-powered streaming apps.

The company’s Matter Casting was unveiled Tuesday (Jan. 9), one of several offerings rolled out by the tech giant at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

“Customers can begin watching a movie or browse for their next favorite show from Prime Video on their phone and cast it to their compatible Fire TV device or Echo Show 15,” the company said in a blog post. “This is an industry-first demonstration of implementing Matter Casting.”

Matter Casting will be coming to compatible Fire TV devices in the coming months, including Panasonic smart TVs with Fire TV included, according to the post.

“We’re working with Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, STARZ and ZDF to add Matter Casting support later this year,” Amazon said in the post.

The launch of Matter Casting lets Amazon offer an alternative to casting devices from Apple and Google, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Those systems don’t always work across platforms. Plus Amazon has been at a disadvantage in this space because it doesn’t have its own smartphone.

